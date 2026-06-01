Is your acne telling a deeper story? Experts explain the link between blood sugar spikes, hormonal health and skin

For years, acne has largely been viewed as a surface-level skin concern, something triggered by oil, dirt, or unsuitable skincare products. But experts today are increasingly pointing to a deeper connection: the role of blood sugar regulation, insulin resistance, and hormonal imbalance in driving persistent breakouts, especially among women dealing with conditions such as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome or PMOS, formerly known as PCOS. Experts explain the hidden link between blood sugar spikes, acne and hormonal health. (Pixabay) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

"PMOS is not just a reproductive disorder it is fundamentally a metabolic condition. At the centre of this dysfunction is often insulin resistance. When the body’s cells stop responding efficiently to insulin, circulating insulin levels rise, which in turn stimulates excess androgen production. This hormonal imbalance can manifest through symptoms such as irregular cycles, excess oil production, seborrhoea, and recurring acne," Dr Suvidha Valsaraj, BSMS, Panchakarma specialist and wellness expert, Zeus Hygia, tells Health Shots.

“One of the most effective ways to intervene is by improving insulin sensitivity and stabilising blood glucose levels,” says Dr Valsaraj. Dietary patterns play a key role here, particularly the intake of high-glycemic, refined foods, which can perpetuate repeated spikes in glucose and insulin.

How do blood sugar spikes affect skin? Repeated blood sugar spikes caused by high-glycemic foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary snacks, and sweetened beverages can worsen this cycle. Elevated insulin levels not only disrupt metabolic function but also increase androgen activity and IGF-1 levels, both of which are closely associated with acne development.

"Frequent sugar spikes can trigger a chain reaction within the body. High insulin levels don’t just affect metabolism they can also directly influence skin health. Clinically, this often presents as inflammatory acne, clogged pores, and persistent jawline or chin breakouts, which are commonly associated with hormonal fluctuations," Dr Tanya Mishra Dixit, Maxillofacial Surgeon, Fellow of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery (Mumbai), Fellow of Aesthetic Medicine, and Founder of Ministry of You, tells Health Shots.

How to fix gut health and hormones? Experts say the issue extends beyond hormones alone. Gut health, stress, sleep quality, and inflammation all play interconnected roles in how the body regulates insulin and clears excess hormones.

"Unstable blood sugar can trigger a wider hormonal cascade, involving cortisol, androgens, and oestrogen imbalance. Every high-sugar meal sends blood glucose soaring. Insulin rushes in, and as a side effect, your skin pumps out more oil, pores get blocked, and breakouts follow,” Gargi Sareen, Gut Health Coach (Sova), tells Health Shots.