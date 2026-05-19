From glazed skin to soft eye makeup: 5 easy makeup trends taking over summer evening beauty looks
Makeup trends have significantly changed in the past few years. Here are some of the easy trends you can consider for summer evenings.
Summer evenings are all about beauty that feels fresh, radiant and easy to wear. This season, makeup trends are moving away from heavy, overdone glam and embracing lightweight textures, skin-first formulas and soft definition that enhances natural features effortlessly. Whether you are heading for a sun-downer party, an all-night disco party, or an evening coffee date with your partner, abiding by these makeup trends will make you look put together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Snigdha Suman, GM, marketing and business development, Avon, shared makeup trends that you might consider for summer evenings.
Also read | How to apply makeup like a pro: Step-by-step guide for a flawless look
Glazed skin
Suman highlighted that one of the biggest trends dominating the season is luminous, glazed skin. Lightweight foundations, serum-infused bases and hydrating formulas enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid are creating a naturally radiant complexion that looks healthy rather than overly made-up. The focus is on breathable coverage that allows skin to shine through while staying fresh even in humid weather. You can consider the glazed skin look not just for summer evening parties but even for days when you are stepping out for work or need to attend out-of-office meetings.
Soft eye makeup{{/usCountry}}
Soft eye makeup{{/usCountry}}
Soft-focus eye makeup is another standout trend this summer. “Smudged kajal, blurred eyeliner, glossy lids and warm sunset-inspired neutrals create an understated yet elegant look perfect for evening outings,” said Suman. Instead of sharp graphic lines, the season favours diffused textures that feel relaxed and modern. You can complement your floral outfits with a soft-eye makeup look.
Cream blush and dewy highlighter{{/usCountry}}
Soft-focus eye makeup is another standout trend this summer. “Smudged kajal, blurred eyeliner, glossy lids and warm sunset-inspired neutrals create an understated yet elegant look perfect for evening outings,” said Suman. Instead of sharp graphic lines, the season favours diffused textures that feel relaxed and modern. You can complement your floral outfits with a soft-eye makeup look.
Cream blush and dewy highlighter{{/usCountry}}
Suman stated that cream blushes and dewy highlighters are also making a strong statement, adding a natural flush and subtle glow to the skin. On the days when you don’t feel like putting on heavy makeup, just a cream blush and a little bit of highlighter is perfect to nail the day.
Matte lip colours
Completing the look are hydrating matte lip colours that offer rich pigmentation while keeping lips comfortable through long summer nights. You can pick red matte lipstick for your all-black outfit for parties. If you are planning to style a floral dress or a simple denim-shirt look for a casual summer evening, choosing a matte lip colour with glazed skin is a perfect combo that will complement your look. You can also put on lip gloss on the matte lipstick for a dewy appearance.
Overall, this season celebrates effortless beauty powered by skincare-inspired makeup that feels light, wearable and naturally glamorous.
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