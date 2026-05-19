From glazed skin to soft eye makeup: 5 easy makeup trends taking over summer evening beauty looks

Summer evenings are all about beauty that feels fresh, radiant and easy to wear. This season, makeup trends are moving away from heavy, overdone glam and embracing lightweight textures, skin-first formulas and soft definition that enhances natural features effortlessly. Whether you are heading for a sun-downer party, an all-night disco party, or an evening coffee date with your partner, abiding by these makeup trends will make you look put together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Snigdha Suman, GM, marketing and business development, Avon, shared makeup trends that you might consider for summer evenings.

Summer 2026 makeup trends for evenings.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | How to apply makeup like a pro: Step-by-step guide for a flawless look

Glazed skin

Suman highlighted that one of the biggest trends dominating the season is luminous, glazed skin. Lightweight foundations, serum-infused bases and hydrating formulas enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid are creating a naturally radiant complexion that looks healthy rather than overly made-up. The focus is on breathable coverage that allows skin to shine through while staying fresh even in humid weather. You can consider the glazed skin look not just for summer evening parties but even for days when you are stepping out for work or need to attend out-of-office meetings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Soft-focus eye makeup is another standout trend this summer. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Soft eye makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soft eye makeup {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Soft-focus eye makeup is another standout trend this summer. “Smudged kajal, blurred eyeliner, glossy lids and warm sunset-inspired neutrals create an understated yet elegant look perfect for evening outings,” said Suman. Instead of sharp graphic lines, the season favours diffused textures that feel relaxed and modern. You can complement your floral outfits with a soft-eye makeup look. Cream blush and dewy highlighter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soft-focus eye makeup is another standout trend this summer. “Smudged kajal, blurred eyeliner, glossy lids and warm sunset-inspired neutrals create an understated yet elegant look perfect for evening outings,” said Suman. Instead of sharp graphic lines, the season favours diffused textures that feel relaxed and modern. You can complement your floral outfits with a soft-eye makeup look. Cream blush and dewy highlighter {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Suman stated that cream blushes and dewy highlighters are also making a strong statement, adding a natural flush and subtle glow to the skin. On the days when you don’t feel like putting on heavy makeup, just a cream blush and a little bit of highlighter is perfect to nail the day.

Completing the look are hydrating matte lip colours that offer rich pigmentation while keeping lips comfortable through long summer nights. (Unsplash)

Matte lip colours

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Completing the look are hydrating matte lip colours that offer rich pigmentation while keeping lips comfortable through long summer nights. You can pick red matte lipstick for your all-black outfit for parties. If you are planning to style a floral dress or a simple denim-shirt look for a casual summer evening, choosing a matte lip colour with glazed skin is a perfect combo that will complement your look. You can also put on lip gloss on the matte lipstick for a dewy appearance.

Overall, this season celebrates effortless beauty powered by skincare-inspired makeup that feels light, wearable and naturally glamorous.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON