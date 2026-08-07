From luxury to budget perfumes, these fragrances deserve a spot on your vanity

A good perfume is more than just adding a finishing touch to your outfit. Rather, it screams a lot about your personality. A good-smelling perfume can uplift your mood, make a lasting impression, and even become a part of your identity. While luxurious perfumes mostly steal the show with their lasting impression and impressive bottles, a good budget fragrance can also turn heads around.

Try these perfumes as they deserve a spot on your vanity (Pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Whether you are looking for a signature scent for everyday wear or a special fragrance for memorable occasions, there is something for every budget. Here is a curated guide to luxury and affordable perfumes that truly deserve a place on your vanity.

Luxury perfumes for men

Luxury perfumes for men are made with high-quality ingredients that offer a rich, long-lasting fragrance. These perfumes often blend notes of oud, leather, sandalwood, amber, citrus, spices, and fresh herbs to create a sophisticated scent. Whether you are heading to a business meeting, a formal event, or a special dinner, a premium fragrance can leave a lasting impression. Many luxury perfumes also come in beautifully designed bottles, making them a stylish addition to your collection. While they may cost more, their superior quality, unique scent profiles, and excellent longevity make them a worthwhile investment for fragrance lovers.

Luxury perfumes for women

Luxury perfumes for women combine elegant fragrances with premium-quality ingredients to create a memorable scent. They often feature beautiful floral, fruity, vanilla, musk, amber, or woody notes that develop gracefully throughout the day. These perfumes are designed to last for hours, making them ideal for weddings, parties, office wear, or everyday luxury. Many luxury fragrances are carefully crafted by renowned perfume houses and come in beautifully designed bottles. Although they are more expensive than regular perfumes, their refined blends, excellent staying power, and unique character make them a favourite among women who enjoy timeless and sophisticated fragrances.

Budget perfumes for men

Budget perfumes for men offer impressive fragrances without putting a strain on your wallet. They are available in a wide range of scent profiles, including fresh citrus, woody, aquatic, spicy, and musky notes, making it easy to find one that suits your style. These affordable perfumes are ideal for daily wear, work, college, or casual outings. Many budget-friendly brands also provide decent longevity and good projection for the price. With plenty of options available, you do not have to spend a fortune to smell fresh and confident. They are a smart choice for anyone looking for value and everyday comfort.

Budget perfume for women

Budget perfumes for women prove that you do not need to spend a lot to enjoy a lovely fragrance. These perfumes come in a variety of floral, fruity, fresh, gourmand, and musky scents that suit different personalities and occasions. They are perfect for daily wear, office use, college, shopping trips, or casual gatherings. Many affordable perfumes offer pleasant longevity and a refreshing scent that lasts for several hours. With numerous options available across different brands, finding a fragrance that matches your taste and budget is easier than ever. They are ideal for women who want quality, freshness, and value in one bottle.

How to choose the right perfume

Selecting a perfume is a personal experience, and what smells wonderful on someone else may not necessarily suit you. Keep these factors in mind before making a purchase:

Identify the fragrance family you enjoy most, such as floral, woody, citrus, oriental, or fresh.

Test the perfume on your skin rather than on a paper strip, as body chemistry influences how a fragrance develops.

Give the perfume at least 20 to 30 minutes before making a decision, allowing the middle and base notes to emerge.

Consider where you plan to wear it. Fresh citrus fragrances are ideal for daytime, while woody and oriental scents are better suited for evenings.

If possible, invest in smaller bottles or travel sizes before purchasing a full-sized version.

Similar articles for you

From oud to vetiver: Indian ingredients that have dominated global perfumery

Men’s skincare and grooming in India have evolved: Experts reveal what's driving this shift

These 6 lip serums are what I would swear by for my everyday lip care routine

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.