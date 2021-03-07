From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else

Looking for a dress that will accompany you from your office desk to the dinner date after? Head over to Nora Fatehi's Instagram for inspiration. The actor has a marvellous sartorial sense which a lot of people look up to because of its relatability. Most people can see themselves wearing similar styles as Nora and that is why she has become such a huge fashion icon in a small time.

Nora's style sense has a vast spectrum. From chic mini dresses and figure-flaunting jeans to lehengas and regal saree, the Bharat actor can slay all. She recently shared an image of herself wearing a beautiful tweed dress. The checkered mini dress was from the shelves of the high-end fashion brand Balmain and is a gorgeous piece.

She styled the look with a pair of drop earrings and went the matte way for her glam. Nora's makeup featured a pink smokey eyeshadow teamed with a nude pink lip and lots of highlighter. She even left her slightly wavy side-parted long hair down to impart a romantic vibe. The actor shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "I see em eyeing my pedestal... tell em to stay in their lane..(sic)."

Another look that Nora recently donned was a floral print midi dress. Nora's song Dilbar recently hit one billion clicks and during the celebrations, the actor was seen wearing a beautiful midi floral print dress. The V-neck dress had a high-waisted belt that gave the attire an A-line silhouette and flaunted her curves.

She chose a pair of nude heels with the dress and glammed it up in her signature style with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes and a nude lipstick. Check out some of the other looks of the 29-year-old that we adore:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Satyameva Jayate 2.

