Bigg Boss Grand Finale: Nora Fatehi looks sensational in sheer concept saree
- Nora Fatehi attended the finale of Bigg Boss season 14 and grooved with Salman Khan while wearing a gorgeous concept saree worth ₹69,900.
Singer and actor Nora Fatehi has been nailing ethnic looks lately and making her fans swoon. From wearing a pearl-embellished bralette with her lehengas to adding a regal vibe to her sarees, the actor has championed the traditional Indian looks. However, Nora always adds her own touch to these attires and makes them red-carpet ready.
The Bharat actor was recently seen at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 14 and saying that she stole the show with her six-yards would be an understatement. For the event, the 29-year-old opted to wear a concept saree in oyster colour. The foil fabric saree was pre-pleated and had one shoulder drape. The saree also had sheer details at the pallu that was adorned with resham embroidery.
Nora teamed the saree with a sleeveless boat-neck tulle blouse that had the same embroidery all over. She accessorised the look with a pair of statement pearl earrings only and even went the subtle route with her glam. Her makeup included a pink eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and lightly kohled eyes along with blushed cheeks and a pink nude lip. The actor left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down for the event. Nora shared the image on her Instagram account with a couple of emoticons as the caption.
Coming back to the stunning attire, let us give you a little more detail about it. The concept saree is by the high-end designer Tarun Tahiliani and if you want to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹69,900.
Check out some of the other ethnic looks of Nora Fatehi:
On the work front, Nora will soon be seen on the screen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she will share screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination passport: Air New Zealand to trial digital travel pass amid Covid-19
- For restarting international travel as global vaccine rollouts get underway, Air New Zealand to trial digital Covid 'vaccination passport'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores
- Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk experiments with form and translates The Lost Soul, from Polish to English and merged with illustrations to produce a picture book to attract readers of various ages and backgrounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand extends emergency to contain Covid-19, bars and nightclubs to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give weddings an eco-friendly touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dive in the dunes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Hudson addresses criticism surrounding 'Music' over autism representation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss Grand Finale: Nora Fatehi looks sensational in sheer concept saree
- Nora Fatehi attended the finale of Bigg Boss season 14 and grooved with Salman Khan while wearing a gorgeous concept saree worth ₹69,900.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra lays perfect example of how to be your own sunshine as she dolls up to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in a ₹31,500 yellow bold shoulder gown by Neetu Rohra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit
- Bipasha Basu paints the Internet multicolour with love as she enjoys an exotic getaway in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover, shares pictures in bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora's yoga post gets a twist, asks fans to do their own unique moves
- Malaika Arora shared a not-so-common fitness post this week. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing its steps, the actor asked her followers to go beyond their limitations and try their own unique moves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth ₹999 is perfect for a casual day out
- For an outing with her siblings, Neha Kakkar donned an extremely comfy and chic floral print dress. She teamed it with a cross-body sling bag and matching sneakers. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox