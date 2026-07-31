From oversized tees to skorts, 5 athleisure staples every Gen Z wardrobe needs this summer

GenZ dressing today is less about following one style, trend, or fashion and more about selective pieces that are versatile and resonate with their individuality. Fits that can move comfortably through work hours, coffee runs, travel plans, and spontaneous hangouts are the ones making the Gen Z-approved list today. The one commonality amidst it all is comfort that doesn't compromise on personality. Nihal Rajan, CMO, Jockey India, shared staple fits that are shaping up to be summer essentials.

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​1. Racerback styled tank top

A racerback tank is the kind of piece that performs throughout the day, across occasions; moving from a workout to a coffee run, to a day at the beach, all without needing a change of outfit. Nihal Rajan said, “The slim fit and racerback styling keep the shoulders free and the silhouette sporty, while the soft stretch fabric holds its shape through long days.” Worn solo with shorts, tucked into a skort, or layered under an open shirt, it works just as well dressed down as it does dressed up for an evening out.

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The bold print and relaxed silhouette give it plenty of character.

2. Oversized graphic printed t-shirt

{{^usCountry}} Drawing from the easy appeal of basketball jerseys, oversized graphic tee brings a sporty edge to everyday dressing. According to Nihal Rajan, the bold print and relaxed silhouette give it plenty of character. You can pair it with cargos to lean into the streetwear influence, biker shorts for a sportier look, or denims when the day calls for something more laid-back. 3. Skort {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing from the easy appeal of basketball jerseys, oversized graphic tee brings a sporty edge to everyday dressing. According to Nihal Rajan, the bold print and relaxed silhouette give it plenty of character. You can pair it with cargos to lean into the streetwear influence, biker shorts for a sportier look, or denims when the day calls for something more laid-back. 3. Skort {{/usCountry}}

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The skort earns its place as the ultimate hybrid piece, built for anyone who wants the ease of shorts in the summer with the polish of a skirt. Side zipper pockets keep essentials within reach without breaking the clean silhouette, making it practical for a day of back-to-back plans as it is for lounging. Paired with an oversized tee for balance or a fitted tank for a sharper look, it's an easy way to look effortlessly polished.

The skort earns its place as the ultimate hybrid piece, built for anyone who wants the ease of shorts.

4. Oversized polo t-shirt

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The oversized polo gives a relaxed, oversized cut that still holds onto the collar's classic appeal. It's the kind of piece that elevates a simple pair of joggers or shorts, making it just as suited to a casual outing as it is to a low-key day of travel.

5. Oversized cargo utility pants

Utility-inspired dressing has found a permanent place in GenZ style, and cargo pants lean fully into that with an oversized fit and pockets that go beyond the usual two. Side, back, and cargo utility pockets add a functional, street-ready edge, while the button fastening and inner drawstrings make it easy to adjust the fit through a long day out. Styled with a fitted tank for contrast or an oversized tee for a fuller silhouette, they carry easily from daytime errands into evening plans without feeling like a deliberate outfit change.

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