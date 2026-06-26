From pearl necklace to jhumke: Lifestyle influencer shares the timeless jewellery pieces every wardrobe should have

Whether you're dressing up for a wedding, heading to the office or putting together an everyday look, the right jewellery can make all the difference. But with so many styles to choose from, finding the perfect match isn't always easy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Niharika Jain, fashion influencer, entrepreneur, Chtrbox creator, and founder of Dumroo, shares the ultimate jewellery checklist for every occasion.

Timeless jewellery pieces every wardrobe should have. (Dumroo)

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​Also read | Try these 7 colourful and elegant beaded jewellery pieces that add charm to every look

Meera Latkan earrings for traditional look.

Danglers

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{{^usCountry}} While jhumkas are a staple, danglers are something that adds drama to your look. However, rather than going with clicked danglers, you can invest in traditional danglers, which have a jhumka movement built in. “It complements both a simple kurta look during the day and a saree for something dressier in the evening; it transitions just by changing what's underneath it,” said Niharika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While jhumkas are a staple, danglers are something that adds drama to your look. However, rather than going with clicked danglers, you can invest in traditional danglers, which have a jhumka movement built in. “It complements both a simple kurta look during the day and a saree for something dressier in the evening; it transitions just by changing what's underneath it,” said Niharika. {{/usCountry}}

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A pearl necklace (Shakti Ratna Mala) is classic, but pearls with gemstones add a character to the piece.

Pearl necklace

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A pearl necklace is classic, but pearls with gemstones add a character to the piece. You can buy pieces with minimal gemstone elements and can style it with solid coloured outfits in deep and jewel tones. Niharika highlighted that this piece can be styled for festive daytime occasions like a puja or a small family function.

Phiran jhumke feature Kashmiri-inspired shapes that have a bit of weight and drama to them.

Phiran jhumke

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If you are someone who loves to have antique pieces in your jewellery collection, then you can invest in pieces like phiran jhumke. They feature Kashmiri-inspired shapes that have a bit of weight and drama to them. “They look best when your hair is pulled back or tied so the earrings are visible, and they pair naturally with phirans, kurtas, or anything with a slightly ethnic, wintery feel. Best to avoid wearing them with another statement neckpiece - let them be the one focal point,” recommends Niharika.

Layered pearl necklace (Kumud Mala) give a softer and more delicate feel, and are perfect to pair with pastels and lighter fabrics.

Layered pearl necklace

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If you want to keep your look minimal, then having pieces like a layered pearl necklace can save your day. They give a softer and more delicate feel, and are perfect to pair with pastels and lighter fabrics. You can style it with a cotton saree or a simple anarkali suit.

Classic bracelets are fine, but hathphool is something that radiates a queen vibe.

Hathphool

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Classic bracelets are fine, but hathphool is something that radiates a queen vibe. This is the kind of bracelet with the pearl wrap and the little chand detail, it has a playful touch but doesn't feel like a costume. “You can style it during daytime events, mehendi, or anything where you want something pretty on the hand without going full bridal,” highlights Niharika.

Chaand Mala features multiple rows of pearls and a classic moon shape pendant.

Chaand mala

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Niharrika recommends investing in pieces like Chaand Mala, which features multiple rows of pearls and a classic moon shape pendant. You can pair it with an outfit that won't compete with it, so solid sarees or plain-necked blouses work best.