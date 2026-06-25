Try these 7 colourful and elegant beaded jewellery pieces that add charm to every look

Your jewellery speaks a lot about your entire personality and the occasion. And when summer heat and humidity soar, it's time to switch from the heavy jewellery pieces to the beaded options that are trending for the right reasons. Beaded jewellery pieces that are comfy and elegant (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Exquisite, elegant, and timeless, beaded jewellery embodies the beauty of fine craftsmanship and artistic expression. Blending intricate design with luxurious appeal, beaded jewellery transforms everyday accessories into wearable works of art, offering a unique statement of style and refinement. Why is beaded jewellery in trend? Nostalgia Factor Many current fashion trends draw inspiration from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Colourful beaded necklaces, friendship bracelets, and playful accessories evoke childhood memories, which appeals to both younger consumers and adults revisiting those styles. Handmade and artisan Appeal Consumers are showing greater interest in handcrafted products and supporting local artisans. Beaded jewellery often highlights craftsmanship and traditional techniques, giving it a more authentic feel than mass-produced accessories. Natural materials and wellness trends Jewellery featuring beads made from gemstones, pearls, wood, shells, or recycled materials aligns with growing interest in sustainability and natural aesthetics. Some people are also drawn to the symbolic meanings associated with certain stones. Affordable luxury Compared with solid gold or diamond jewellery, many beaded pieces offer a fashionable look at a lower price point, allowing people to experiment with trends without a major investment. So, for all those who have been looking to buy beaded or Bohemian-style jewellery, here are a few picks to check out: 7 beaded jewellery for you

Add a touch of elegance to your festive and party looks with this gold-plated layered necklace and earring set from Anouk. Designed with sparkling quartz stones and delicate bead detailing, it brings together traditional charm and modern style. The layered design creates a statement look while remaining comfortable to wear. Perfect for weddings, celebrations, festive gatherings, and special occasions, this jewellery set effortlessly enhances ethnic outfits and adds a graceful finish to your overall appearance. Styling Tips: • Pair with sarees, lehengas, or embroidered suits. • Opt for a sleek bun or soft curls to highlight the necklace. • Keep additional jewellery minimal for a balanced look.

2 . RICHEERA Women Bangle-Style Bracelet Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Upgrade your accessory collection with this stylish bangle-style bracelet from RICHEERA. Featuring a sleek and versatile design, it adds a sophisticated touch to both traditional and contemporary outfits. Lightweight and comfortable, this bracelet is perfect for everyday wear, festive occasions, and casual outings. Its elegant finish makes it easy to pair with different styles, helping you create a polished look with minimal effort. A timeless accessory that complements every jewellery collection. Styling Tips: • Wear solo for a chic look or stack with other bracelets. • Pair with watches for a trendy layered effect. • Complements kurtas, dresses, and western outfits alike.

Bring timeless beauty to your jewellery collection with this gold-plated layered jewellery set from Kennice. Adorned with elegant pearl-inspired beads, the set offers a graceful blend of classic and contemporary design. The layered silhouette creates a rich and stylish appearance, making it ideal for festive events, weddings, and family celebrations. Designed to enhance ethnic ensembles, this jewellery set adds charm, sophistication, and a refined touch to every special occasion look. Styling Tips: • Pair with pastel sarees and Anarkali suits. • Match with pearl accents for a coordinated appearance. • Choose subtle makeup to let the jewellery stand out.

Celebrate traditional craftsmanship with this stunning Meenakari jewellery set from Estele. Featuring gold-plated detailing, sparkling stones, and intricate bead accents, it showcases vibrant artistry and elegant design. The beautiful combination of colours and embellishments makes it a perfect choice for festive occasions, weddings, and cultural celebrations. Crafted to elevate ethnic outfits, this jewellery set offers a striking yet graceful look that effortlessly captures attention and adds richness to your style. Styling Tips: • Pair with silk sarees or festive lehengas. • Coordinate with matching Meenakari bangles. • Style with a classic bun and fresh flowers for a traditional look.

Add a playful and stylish touch to your outfit with these artificial beaded earrings from Ammanya Accessories. Designed with attractive bead detailing, they offer a trendy look that complements both ethnic and fusion wear. Lightweight and easy to wear, these earrings are suitable for casual outings, festive gatherings, and special occasions. Their versatile design makes them a great accessory for enhancing everyday looks while adding a hint of colour and personality. Styling Tips: • Pair with printed kurtas or solid-coloured dresses. • Wear with loose waves or a ponytail to showcase the earrings. • Keep neck accessories minimal for a clean look.

KARATCART. Beautifully decorated with sparkling stones and intricate bead detailing, these bangles combine traditional elegance with contemporary appeal. Designed to add a festive sparkle to your ensemble, they are perfect for weddings, celebrations, and cultural events. Their eye-catching craftsmanship and versatile style make them an excellent choice for complementing a variety of ethnic outfits. Styling Tips: • Pair with matching Jhumka earrings for a coordinated look. • Wear with sarees, shararas, or lehengas. • Mix with plain gold bangles for added dimension.

FAQ for beaded jewellery What materials are used in your beaded jewellery? Our beaded jewellery is crafted using high-quality beads, gemstones, crystals, glass beads, metal findings, and durable elastic or thread, depending on the design. Is each piece handmade? Yes, every piece is carefully handmade, making each item unique. Slight variations may occur, adding to its charm and individuality. How do I choose the correct bracelet or necklace size? Size guides are provided with our products. For bracelets, measure your wrist and add a little extra room for comfort. If you need assistance, feel free to contact us. How should I care for my beaded jewellery? To keep your jewellery looking beautiful: Avoid contact with water, perfumes, lotions, and harsh chemicals. Store in a dry place away from direct sunlight. Clean gently with a soft cloth. Will the colors fade over time? With proper care, the colors should remain vibrant. Excessive exposure to sunlight, water, or chemicals may affect longevity.