Try these 7 colourful and elegant beaded jewellery pieces that add charm to every look
When summer calls for everything lightweight from clothing to makeup, why not your jewellery? Here are some beaded jewellery items for a Bohemian style look.
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Your jewellery speaks a lot about your entire personality and the occasion. And when summer heat and humidity soar, it's time to switch from the heavy jewellery pieces to the beaded options that are trending for the right reasons.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Exquisite, elegant, and timeless, beaded jewellery embodies the beauty of fine craftsmanship and artistic expression. Blending intricate design with luxurious appeal, beaded jewellery transforms everyday accessories into wearable works of art, offering a unique statement of style and refinement.
Why is beaded jewellery in trend?
Nostalgia Factor
Many current fashion trends draw inspiration from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Colourful beaded necklaces, friendship bracelets, and playful accessories evoke childhood memories, which appeals to both younger consumers and adults revisiting those styles.
Handmade and artisan Appeal
Consumers are showing greater interest in handcrafted products and supporting local artisans. Beaded jewellery often highlights craftsmanship and traditional techniques, giving it a more authentic feel than mass-produced accessories.
Natural materials and wellness trends
Jewellery featuring beads made from gemstones, pearls, wood, shells, or recycled materials aligns with growing interest in sustainability and natural aesthetics. Some people are also drawn to the symbolic meanings associated with certain stones.
Affordable luxury
Compared with solid gold or diamond jewellery, many beaded pieces offer a fashionable look at a lower price point, allowing people to experiment with trends without a major investment.
So, for all those who have been looking to buy beaded or Bohemian-style jewellery, here are a few picks to check out:
7 beaded jewellery for you
1. Anouk Gold Plated Quartz Studded Beaded Premium Layered Necklace & Earring Set
Add a touch of elegance to your festive and party looks with this gold-plated layered necklace and earring set from Anouk. Designed with sparkling quartz stones and delicate bead detailing, it brings together traditional charm and modern style. The layered design creates a statement look while remaining comfortable to wear. Perfect for weddings, celebrations, festive gatherings, and special occasions, this jewellery set effortlessly enhances ethnic outfits and adds a graceful finish to your overall appearance.
Styling Tips:
• Pair with sarees, lehengas, or embroidered suits.
• Opt for a sleek bun or soft curls to highlight the necklace.
• Keep additional jewellery minimal for a balanced look.
2. RICHEERA Women Bangle-Style Bracelet
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Upgrade your accessory collection with this stylish bangle-style bracelet from RICHEERA. Featuring a sleek and versatile design, it adds a sophisticated touch to both traditional and contemporary outfits. Lightweight and comfortable, this bracelet is perfect for everyday wear, festive occasions, and casual outings. Its elegant finish makes it easy to pair with different styles, helping you create a polished look with minimal effort. A timeless accessory that complements every jewellery collection.
Styling Tips:
• Wear solo for a chic look or stack with other bracelets.
• Pair with watches for a trendy layered effect.
• Complements kurtas, dresses, and western outfits alike.
3. Kennice Gold-Plated Pearls Beaded Layered Jewellery Set
Bring timeless beauty to your jewellery collection with this gold-plated layered jewellery set from Kennice. Adorned with elegant pearl-inspired beads, the set offers a graceful blend of classic and contemporary design. The layered silhouette creates a rich and stylish appearance, making it ideal for festive events, weddings, and family celebrations. Designed to enhance ethnic ensembles, this jewellery set adds charm, sophistication, and a refined touch to every special occasion look.
Styling Tips:
• Pair with pastel sarees and Anarkali suits.
• Match with pearl accents for a coordinated appearance.
• Choose subtle makeup to let the jewellery stand out.
4. Estele Gold-Plated Stones-Studded & Beaded Meenakari Jewellery Set
Celebrate traditional craftsmanship with this stunning Meenakari jewellery set from Estele. Featuring gold-plated detailing, sparkling stones, and intricate bead accents, it showcases vibrant artistry and elegant design. The beautiful combination of colours and embellishments makes it a perfect choice for festive occasions, weddings, and cultural celebrations. Crafted to elevate ethnic outfits, this jewellery set offers a striking yet graceful look that effortlessly captures attention and adds richness to your style.
Styling Tips:
• Pair with silk sarees or festive lehengas.
• Coordinate with matching Meenakari bangles.
• Style with a classic bun and fresh flowers for a traditional look.
5. Ammanya Accessories Artificial Beaded Earrings
Add a playful and stylish touch to your outfit with these artificial beaded earrings from Ammanya Accessories. Designed with attractive bead detailing, they offer a trendy look that complements both ethnic and fusion wear. Lightweight and easy to wear, these earrings are suitable for casual outings, festive gatherings, and special occasions. Their versatile design makes them a great accessory for enhancing everyday looks while adding a hint of colour and personality.
Styling Tips:
• Pair with printed kurtas or solid-coloured dresses.
• Wear with loose waves or a ponytail to showcase the earrings.
• Keep neck accessories minimal for a clean look.
6. KARATCART Set Of 2 Gold-Plated Stone-Studded & Beaded Jhumka Bangles
KARATCART. Beautifully decorated with sparkling stones and intricate bead detailing, these bangles combine traditional elegance with contemporary appeal. Designed to add a festive sparkle to your ensemble, they are perfect for weddings, celebrations, and cultural events. Their eye-catching craftsmanship and versatile style make them an excellent choice for complementing a variety of ethnic outfits.
Styling Tips:
• Pair with matching Jhumka earrings for a coordinated look.
• Wear with sarees, shararas, or lehengas.
• Mix with plain gold bangles for added dimension.
7. Isharya Women Gold-Plated Stone Studded & Beaded Finger Ring
Make a stylish statement with this gold-plated finger ring from Isharya. Featuring sparkling stone embellishments and elegant bead detailing, it offers a perfect balance of sophistication and modern charm. The unique design adds a refined touch to festive, party, and special occasion outfits. Comfortable and versatile, this ring can be worn as a standout accessory or paired with other jewellery pieces to create a polished and fashionable look.
Styling Tips:
• Pair with matching gold-toned jewellery.
• Wear as a statement piece with neutral outfits.
• Complement with a neat manicure for an elegant finish.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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