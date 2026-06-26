Gold prices are soaring, and India’s jewellery trends are changing: Here's how

The relationship between Indians and jewellery has always been emotional. For generations, gold has represented celebrations, milestones, security, and legacy. But as gold prices continue to rise, the way consumers approach jewellery is undergoing a noticeable transformation. The question is no longer just “How much gold is in this piece?”; it is now “How often will I wear it?” Changing jewellery trends (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

According to Neil Sonawala, Managing Director at Zen Diamond India, the rise in gold prices has accelerated a shift that was already taking place in the jewellery market.

“Consumers today are becoming more conscious about what they spend and how they invest in. Instead of focusing solely on gold weight, they are increasingly evaluating jewellery based on design, versatility and everyday wearability,” Sonawala tells Health Shots.

This change is visible everywhere: from the rise of lightweight jewellery to the growing popularity of contemporary designs that fit seamlessly into everyday wardrobes.

Lightweight jewellery is becoming the new luxury For years, jewellery shopping was often associated with grand occasions, weddings, festivals, and celebrations where bigger was considered better. But today, consumers are building jewellery wardrobes instead of just collecting jewellery boxes.

The demand is shifting towards lightweight pieces that can be worn repeatedly; delicate chains, elegant earrings, stackable rings, and everyday bracelets that work with everything from office outfits to festive looks.

Minimal jewellery brands and designs have grown because they offer that effortless “put together” feeling without feeling too heavy or difficult to style.

Picks that match this trend: