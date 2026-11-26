With every new season comes a fresh set of trends, but not every trend deserves a place in your wardrobe. The most interesting shifts this season are those that bring together style, comfort, and versatility, making everyday dressing feel more elevated without becoming complicated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepa Thomas, director of design at Blissclub, shared trends worth embracing this season, and a few that may be better left behind.

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1. Elevated comfort is here to stay

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For too long, women have been told that style and comfort cannot exist on the same spectrum. That shift is now very real. According to Thomas, relaxed silhouettes, soft fabrics, coordinated sets, and clean solids are leading the way. These are pieces that make the whole conversation around being overdressed or underdressed irrelevant, because they look chic in any setting. Comfort is given equal weight here: the freedom to move is as non-negotiable as looking good.

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Comfort is given equal weight here: the freedom to move is as non-negotiable as looking good.

2. Experiment with wider silhouettes

{{^usCountry}} “Wider silhouettes have become one of the most sought-after shapes in a woman's wardrobe,” said Thomas. They don't cling to the body; they move with you, and they bring a sense of polish that elevates even the most basic pieces. The key is balance. Style them with a more defined, structured top, or layer with a cropped jacket or a classic bomber, and you have one of the easiest put-together looks there is. As long as every piece in the outfit isn't oversized, the look works. 3. Give everyday fabrics a more elevated role {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wider silhouettes have become one of the most sought-after shapes in a woman's wardrobe,” said Thomas. They don't cling to the body; they move with you, and they bring a sense of polish that elevates even the most basic pieces. The key is balance. Style them with a more defined, structured top, or layer with a cropped jacket or a classic bomber, and you have one of the easiest put-together looks there is. As long as every piece in the outfit isn't oversized, the look works. 3. Give everyday fabrics a more elevated role {{/usCountry}}

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For a long time, fabric has been undervalued in the Indian market. It was rarely part of the purchase decision at all. That is changing, and the importance of quality fabric is far more visible today. Fabric is what gives a wide leg trouser its perfect drape and a cropped tee its luxurious feel. Upgrading the pieces you wear most often is worth it, because fashion should be personal and practical at the same time.

4. Choose versatility over micro trends

“Trends come and go, which makes it all the more important to invest in pieces that are versatile and built to last. If a piece only works with one silhouette, one occasion, or one aesthetic, it quickly loses its relevance and becomes something you stop reaching for,” highlighted Thomas. The idea is to look your best even on your most low-effort day.

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Trends come and go, which makes it all the more important to invest in pieces that are versatile and built to last.

5. Don't underestimate the power of good basics

Thomas highlighted that the most interesting wardrobes are built on pieces that move easily between occasions and moods. A well-cut pair of trousers, an elevated sweatshirt, a versatile shirt, or a great pair of jeans can be far more valuable than several trend-driven purchases. For me, the strongest fashion direction this season is about making everyday dressing feel more expressive, without losing the ease and functionality that make clothes genuinely wearable.