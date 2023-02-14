From trendy jumpsuits to evening gowns: Top 6 upcoming fashion trends for 2023

Fashion is a dynamic industry that is constantly evolving, and staying on top of the latest trends can be an exciting way to express your personal style. With so many different styles, designers, and trends to choose from, the world of fashion is truly an endless playground for creativity and self-expression. From bold prints to timeless classics, the world of fashion is always buzzing with new ideas and fresh takes on old favourites. Whether you're a fashionista or just looking to refresh your wardrobe, you must know the top fashion trends that are taking the world by storm. (Also read: Fashion trends 2023: Evening gown styling tips for women )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Yehuda Bitton, COO and Fashion Designer, Eli Bitton, shared the top six upcoming fashion trends that are sure to make a statement.

1. Jumpsuits

From casual outings to formal events, jumpsuits can be worn with ease and style. (Instagram)

Style often goes hand-in-hand with one’s comfort and jumpsuits are the exact example of that when talking about the trendiest women’s fashionwear. Suitable for both casual and formal events, jumpsuits can be the perfect alternative to traditional dresses. Moreover, depending on the occasion, women can choose between wide-leg pants to more fitted options.

2. Evening Gowns

Bold and structured cocktail gowns with traditional patterned embroideries are trending. (Instagram)

If you want to pull off a sophisticated, elegant, and glamorous look while heading out for an event in 2023, an evening gown will never disappoint you. On occasions like wedding receptions, formal dinners, charity balls, and other official events, evening gowns can call for evening gowns ranging from flowing, sleek, or fitted dresses.

3. Mini skirts

Mini skirts have been a fashion staple since the 1960s, and they continue to be a popular choice for fashion-forward individuals. (Instagram)

Whether it’s leather, asymmetrical, high-waisted, or A-line, you can never really go wrong with mini skirts. Considering their versatility and ability to fit in through different eras of fashion, mini skirts can be worn for business meetings, dance nights, and other important events. Their popularity knows no bars and the wearer is guaranteed to make a bold fashion statement.

4. Bubble Hems

Bubble hems are a unique and playful detail that can add a fun twist to any outfit. (pinterest)

Bubble hems are one of the most popular fashion trends for women in 2023. Thigh skimming minis, floral maxi dresses, A-line midi skirts and other bubble hem dresses and skirts leave you with a lot of options to choose from.

5. Sequin

Sequin dresses are ones that never seem to ever go out of fashion. (pinterest)

Sequin dresses are ones that never seem to ever go out of fashion. Whether it’s the sequined party wear dresses or designer wear chiffon sequin sarees for weddings, the fashion trend is extremely versatile. A popular choice for red carpet events, parties, and other special occasions, the trend uses sparkling sequins, often with a metallic or glitter finish. This gives the outfit a touch of glamour and sparkle.

6. Leisure Suits

Street style look in casual co-ord loungewear set looks chic and stylish. (Instagram/@iamhumaq)

If you’re looking to style yourself after your favourite celebrity stepping out of the airport during travels, you should definitely look to add some leisure suits to your wardrobe. Often labelled under lounge wear, leisure suits for women are comfy and casual outfits involving a relaxed-fit jacket or blazer paired with matching pants or skirts. Designed for casual events, leisure suits come in polyester, cotton, and linen.

