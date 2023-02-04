Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Fashion trends 2023: Evening gown styling tips for women

Fashion trends 2023: Evening gown styling tips for women

fashion
Updated on Feb 04, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Want to pick a style that will help you stand out from the crowd? Here are evening gown styling tips for women that have been approved by fashion experts

Fashion trends 2023: Evening gown styling tips for women (Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Evening gowns have continued the same concepts from centuries ago in recent decades and since only some people keep up with all of the changes in fashion, people frequently wear something completely outdated however, designer gowns fluctuate to reflect current trends. It's great to dress up for a formal event in evening wear and you can pick a style that will help you stand out from the crowd among the various options available however, there are several rules that must be followed if you want to make sure that your evening attire is appropriate for the situation hence, styling your gown in the right way is very important.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Albeena Abbas, Director at AAFT Online, suggested, “People must stay up to date with those who love to dress the best, such as knowing your body type because everyone wants a dress that accentuates your best qualities. Stick to A-line dresses and V-neckline gowns if you're still deciding about your body shape or which dress to wear. These are classic and practical for any body type.”

She highlighted, “Also, not all evening gowns are created equal, and not all are ideal for big events such as weddings or meals with your boss. People should be careful while choosing the perfect evening gown, bearing in mind that everyone should consider colors that compliment their skin tone when searching for exquisite evening gowns. Colors enhance your overall appearance but can also have the opposite effect.”

Yehuda Bitton, COO and Fashion Designer at Eli Bitton, recommended, “Take advantage of the fact that accessories can help you appear taller or slimmer. Shoes can make or break an ensemble, and the crucial factor is balance. Shoes can be outrageous if the clothing is more modest or unobtrusive. However, if the outfit is loud, downsize it to something lovely rather than mischievous. Never overlook your purse. Something modest, elegant, and trendy can compliment your look well; it must be exquisite, and sometimes less is more.”

He insisted, “It all relies on the overall appearance. Never overlook your purse! Something modest, elegant, and trendy can compliment your look well; it must be exquisite, and sometimes less is more. It all relies on the overall appearance. At the end of the day, you don't have to wear anything extravagant. To make an attractive and sophisticated gown stand out, all you need is a good mood and the right lipstick hue.”

