FutureMe Regenerating Serum review: I tried this anti-ageing serum, and here’s what I liked and what I didn’t

I have reached a point in my skincare routine where I no longer expect a single serum to transform my skin overnight magically. And after trying and testing multiple face serums for their glowing and ageing effects, what I now look for instead is a formula that feels good, fits easily into my routine, and, with regular use, helps my skin look healthier, smoother and more hydrated.

FutureMe Regenerating face serum (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

So, when I got a PR package of FutureMe Regenerating Serum to care for my tired and dull-looking skin, I was curious to try it. However, I knew that curing already dry and tired skin takes more time, but I was equally interested in investing my time in this luxurious face serum.

Moreover, this one is a luxurious serum and not a regular drugstore serum and two, it is blended with proteins, vitamins, minerals and botanical ingredients, all that claims to provide anti-ageing effects.

My experience with FutureMe Regenerating Serum

The first thing I noticed about FutureMe Regenerating Serum was the texture. Unlike some anti-ageing serums that can feel sticky, oily or heavy, this one has a lightweight, velvety consistency. It spreads easily and absorbs without leaving a greasy film. I particularly liked this because I could layer my moisturiser on top without feeling as though I had applied too many products.

More than just an anti-ageing treatment, the serum represents a new generation of skincare - one that nourishes, protects and supports healthier, more resilient skin over time. It is a blend of advanced science, holistic wellness, and nature-inspired ingredients.

Ingredients included

Ingredient Key benefits for skin Hydrolysed Sodium Hyaluronate A form of hyaluronic acid that helps attract and retain moisture, leaving the skin hydrated, plump and smoother. It may also support the skin’s elasticity. Peptides Help support the skin’s natural repair processes and maintain a firmer, smoother-looking complexion. They are commonly used in anti-ageing skincare. Bakuchiol A plant-derived skincare ingredient known for its retinol-like properties. It can help improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture and signs of ageing. Nano-encapsulated CoQ10 Provides antioxidant support and helps protect the skin from oxidative stress. Encapsulation is designed to help deliver CoQ10 effectively within the formula. Vitamin E An antioxidant that helps protect the skin from free-radical damage while also supporting skin conditioning and moisture retention. Essential proteins Help nourish and condition the skin, supporting a healthy-looking and smoother complexion. Vitamins Provide skin-supporting nutrients and antioxidant benefits, depending on the specific vitamins used in the formula. Minerals Help nourish the skin and support its overall healthy appearance. Skin-barrier-supporting ingredients Help maintain the skin barrier, which is important for retaining moisture and protecting the skin from external stressors.

FutureMe regenerating serum review

What I like

Lightweight texture: This is easily one of my favourite things about the serum. The FutureMe regenerating face serum feels luxurious without being heavy, making it comfortable for everyday use. The serum does not feel heavy or sticky and spreads evenly on my skin. I applied it even under makeup, and the serum felt like skin.

Pleasant fragrance: If you are fond of serums with fragrance, this one is worth giving a try. It has a pleasant and citrusy fragrance that made my skin feel fresh and smell great.

Good for sensitive skin: My biggest concern before trying any skincare product on my sensitive skin is rashes, redness, or bumps, and thankfully this serum was far from causing any rashes or itching. In fact, my skin felt soft, comfortable and moisturised after application. There were times when I even skipped my moisturiser (which is a big no) just to test its moisturising and hydrating effect. And I'm proud to say that my skin did not feel itchy or dry. So, if dehydration is one of your concerns, this is an aspect of the formula that stood out to me.

Makes skin look smoother: With regular use, I noticed an improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. It looked fresher and had a subtle glow. After using it consistently, I found that my skin looked more rested and had a healthy-looking glow. My skin also felt smoother to the touch, particularly on days when it was feeling a little dry or tired.

Anti-ageing ingredients: I like that the formula isn't relying on just one star ingredient. It combines hydrating ingredients with peptides, antioxidants, botanicals and bakuchiol, giving it a more comprehensive approach to skin ageing. Though my skin does not show many visible signs of ageing (touch wood), I would still agree that the anti-ageing formulas in the serum are worth considering.

What to consider

Price: The biggest concern for me is the price. This is positioned as a luxury skincare product, so it isn't a serum I would casually repurchase without considering the cost. A 15ml bottle of this serum costs approximately ₹16,000, and the 50ml bottle is priced at approximately ₹45,000. Secondly, this serum is not available at ecommerce platform. However, given the benefits, this serum is a great pick. But if you are used to affordable serums and do not wish to spend this much on a bottle of serum, the investment may feel difficult to justify.

Top luxurious serums comparison

Face serum Key ingredients Key benefits Best suited for Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Skin Repair Serum Beta-Glucan-CM, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Adenosine, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Helps support skin repair, hydration and barrier function. It is designed to soothe skin, improve smoothness and target the appearance of fine lines and redness. Dry, stressed, sensitive-looking or ageing skin Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir 5% Niacinamide, Polyglutamic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, Peptides, Vitamin C, Glutathione Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, hydrate and smooth the skin, while antioxidants provide protection against oxidative stress. The formula also contains a crystal complex. Dull, dehydrated and uneven-looking skin Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Fermented Roselle Extract, Ectoin, Ginkgo Biloba, Camellia Japonica extracts, Houttuynia Cordata, Beta-Glucan, Tocopherol Designed to support skin resilience, hydration and a healthy-looking complexion. Shiseido reports improvements in radiance, resilience and smoothness in consumer testing. All skin types, particularly skin looking dull or fatigued FutureMe Regenerating Serum Hydrolysed Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydrolysed Rice & Pea Proteins, Bakuchi Extract, Copper Tripeptide-1, CoQ10/Ubiquinone, Retinol, Vitamin E, minerals Aims to hydrate and nourish skin while providing antioxidant support and targeting the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture. The formula combines peptides, retinol, CoQ10, proteins and botanical extracts. Mature skin, dehydration, fine lines and uneven texture

Anti-ageing claims: I also think the product's anti-ageing claims need to be viewed realistically. Like most skincare products, I think this requires consistent use and realistic expectations. Moreover, the serum made my complexion look healthier overall, but it wasn't a quick fix for dark spots or uneven pigmentation.

My verdict

After using FutureMe Regenerating Serum, I would describe it as a luxurious, hydrating and nourishing addition to an anti-ageing skincare routine rather than a miracle product. I particularly enjoyed its lightweight texture and the way it left my skin feeling soft and looking refreshed.

What makes it interesting is its combination of hydration, antioxidants, peptides, botanical ingredients and bakuchiol rather than focusing on just one skincare concern.

Would I recommend it? Yes, particularly if you enjoy premium skincare and are looking for a serum that focuses on overall skin wellness, hydration and early signs of ageing. However, if you are primarily looking for an affordable serum to tackle one specific concern such as pigmentation or fine lines, there are likely to be more targeted options.

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