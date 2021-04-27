Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in English blue chanderi kurta set

Looking like a ray of hope amidst the gloomy times, Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot where she channelled Ramadan 2021 vibes. The only blues we are accepting this Tuesday are the ones flaunted by the Bollywood diva in her latest set of glamorous ethnic pictures, donning an ethereal chanderi kurta set and we can’t help but take fashion cues to slay at the next traditional event.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared a slew of pictures featuring her in her glam avatar in the English blue chanderi kurta set. The kurta came with gota and button detail and was teamed with a pair of white palazzo pants that sported beautiful scallop-cut.

Gauahar completed her attire with a printed floral dupatta that sported gota work across the scalloped border and small butis all over and a pair of bespoke handcrafted Punjabi juttis from Natty Feet By Manik Pandhi. Pulling back her sleek hair into a neat braid, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of delicate earrings, a statement neckpiece and finger rings.

While henna designs marked the back of her hands to seal the traditional look, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with a dab of coral lipstick tint, rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “#ramadan2021 what’s ur fave shade of blue ???? I love this sky blue , but my fave is royal blue ..... (sic).”

The chanderi kurta set is credited to Indian fashion label Misri by Meghna Nayyar that boasts of thoughtfully curated Spring/Summer and festive pop-ups every half a year with the idea of promoting traditional roots and everything fine and elegant from different cities under one roof. The ensemble originally costs ₹13,999 on the designer website.

Gauahar Khan's chanderi kurta set from Misri by Meghna Nayyar (misri.in)

With straight cut chanderi kurta and the pair of scallop-cut palazzos Gauahar looked ready to take on the spirit of summer fashion and we are inspired to add it to our ethnic closet for Ramadan festivities this year.

