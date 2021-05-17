Gauahar Khan finally feels like a new bride as she dresses up in ethereal outfit

Gauahar Khan has been on a roller coaster of emotions lately. A few months after getting married in lockdown, the actor lost her father. It is hard to cope with such loss, but one has to keep moving forward and allow themselves to be okay. That is exactly what Gauahar is trying to make her followers understand with her latest post.

The stunner always gives inspiration with her sartorial picks. During the month of Ramadan, Gauahar flaunted her collection of ethnic wear and we have bookmarked a lot of her outfits. She even ended the Ramadan look book on a high note. The actor shared another set of images from her celebrations and looked absolutely stunning in her white high collar kurti which was adorned with fine gota and mirror work on the neckline. Similar intricate work was also present on the sides and hem of the kurta.

Gauahar teamed the look with a white dupatta that featured matching threadwork along with a statement-making hot pink border. To style her look, the actor added wore kundan earrings with pink drop details and teamed them with a couple of bangles and diamond rings. For the night, she tied her hair in a tight bun and adorned it with flowers. The stunner tied the same flowers on her wrist as well. Her glam consisted of a subtle eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and nude lipstick.

Gauahar had shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay, to eventually actually be good! Trust me, be good to urself! #NewBride #SelfLove (sic)."

The outfit that the actor wore is from the shelves of designer Sheetal Batra. Even though the same piece is out of stock, you can buy a similar one in a blush pink colour at the cost of ₹22,000.

The outfit is worth ₹22k (sheetalbatra.com)

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen on the screen in the Amazon Prime web series Tandav.

