Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar put on finery for first Eid as husband, wife. SEE PICS

The newly married Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated their first Eid as a married couple and the duo couldn't help gushing over one another as they expressed their gratitude and happiness in the many social media posts shared by the couple. The former Bigg Boss contestant took to her Instagram feed to share loved up pictures with her husband as they posed looking their absolute best in the finest ensembles and accessories.

For her Eid ensemble, Gauahar opted for a multi-coloured garara, short kurti and dupatta all in different shades of blue, green and yellow. Embellished with different patterned laces, gota, embroidery, threadwork and applique work, all in different colours and fabrics. And while one would think this would seem overwhelming and over the top, the stunning model and dancer somehow made the outfit work. Gauahar's ensemble from Mumbai based Danish Khan designs featured a royal blue full sleeved short kurti with jaali style threadwork all over and delicate, embellished mesh style lace on the border of the sleeves and bottom of her kurti. Her top also featured applique style multi-colour patches in arch-like patterns along the edge of the kurta, sleeves, as well as along the border of the ochre coloured dupatta Gauahar wore and was also seen on the border of her lime green coloured garara. Her ensemble is custom made by the brand and priced at ₹18,500.

Gauahar completed her look with traditional gold earrings in her ears, side parted open hair to frame her face which was adorned with a subtle, nude make-up look. Zaid on the other hand wore a cream coloured kurta, pajama and Nehru jacket by Pink Peacock couture. Zaid's kurta and Nehru jacket had subtle brown coloured self embroidery on it.





Zaid also shared images to his profile with his new bride and appreciated her determination and kindness in the caption, dubbing her as 'super woman' for not only taking care of herself and her family but also those living around them. In the caption Zaid wrote, "My first Eid with my super woman, my wife! Speaking of super woman she actually is one and took care of everything on her own. From waking up for Sehri and making all the delicious food to even making sure that all the security guards and staff in our building got food! She also prayed and finished reading 1 Quraan for this month. May allah give you all the health and the love and happiness that you deserve. I love you Gau, but I’m sure the world loves you too! (sic)"