Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan twin in 28k white Gopi Vaid anarkalis on Eid 2021

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their low key Eid celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic to their social media profiles, sharing images of their festive spread, ensembles, wishes and celebrations with their fans and follower. And it seems Soha Ali Khan and Huma Qureshi fell in love with the same ensemble for this Eid celebration, and both actors pulled off the dazzling anarkali with perfect ease.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram feed and shared images of herself looking absolutely stunning in an off white anarkali with silver thread embroidery and mirror work all over the cotton silk pleated number as well as the beautiful mesh dupatta that she wore over her head. Soha wore matching churidar and sparkly silver Kolhapuris in her feet to complete her Eid look. Soha shared the picture in which she sat demurely against a backdrop of plants and flowers while gazing at the ground. She wrote in the caption, "Eid Mubarak - wishing you all good health, patience and kindness this year and always."

The off-white anarkali designed by Gopi Vaid is made in cotton silk and has mirror work embellishments all over along with details of gota and applique work. The piece is part of the designer's Chand Collection which is quite a favourite among celebrities including Urvashi Rautela, Aamna Sharif, Gabriella Demetriades, Sarah Jane Dias, Saumya Tandon, and the collection has a curation of starry motifs, silver appliqués and beautiful silhouettes. The ensemble is priced on the designer's website for ₹31,500 however an ongoing sale has resulted in a price drop and the stunning anarkali is currently priced at ₹28,350 on the website.

Huma Qureshi(Varinder Chawla)





Leila actor Huma Qureshi was spotted in the same ensemble as she headed out from her Mumbai residence. Huma wore heeled silver Kolhapuris, silver earrings and bracelet to complete her Eid outfit. She posed for the cameras as her open hair blew in the wind, not taking off her white mask even for the paparazzi.

Who do you think wore the Gopi Vaid ensemble better? Huma Qureshi or Soha Ali Khan?