Gauahar Khan in 66k embroidered ivory saree is six-yards of sheer elegance

Gauahar Khan has a magnificent style sense. The actor who was in Delhi last night for an event looked breathtaking in her saree and proved that the six-yards of elegance works great, if not better, as evening attires. Even though she looks good in everything and has a girl next door sartorial vibe, there is something about Gauahar in an ethnic outfit that does magic.

Last night, the stunner wore an ivory saree and looked like a vision. For the night event, she opted for a hand-embroidered georgette saree that had floral motifs all over and added an elan to the six yards. It also had tassels at the end of the pallu and an asymmetric border. Gauahar paired the saree with a spaghetti strap ivory adjustable corset blouse that had waist clenching boning in the construction. This monotone ethnic look is a must-have in every wardrobe.

Gauahar teamed the attire with a statement kundan drop choker that had hints of pink and green colour which added a little pop to the look. She teamed it with a pair of matching earrings. For her glam, the actor went with a pink dewy look which included shimmery pink eyeshadow with coral blushed cheeks, a little bit of bronzer, on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and a matching lipstick along with lots of highlighter. To complete the ensemble, she tied her hair in a middle-parted bun.

Gauahar's beautiful hand-embroidered saree is by the homegrown brand Premya by Manishii and if you want to add it to your collection of sarees, you will have to spend ₹66,000.

Gauahar's saree is worth ₹66k(premyabymanishii.com)

Have a look at some of the other times that Gauahar looked gorgeous in ethnic attires:

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Tandav which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter