Gauahar Khan’s blue chikankari suit is a must-have ethnic style this summer

The Instagram reels and their trends are happily contagious and who better to back this claim than Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan who is often seen being game for the groovy ones. Recently, the diva set the Internet on fire with her dance on Bole Chudiyan song from the multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and her ombre blue chikankari kurti and palazzo set raised fashion bar for must-have ethnic style this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar had shared a reel or short video featuring her at her sartorial best in the blue Indian wear and those are the only blues we are accepting this Monday. Made of cotton fabric, the long blue kurti came with three-quarter sleeves and a round neck with heavy chikankari with white floral embroidery on the yoke and all over.

The similar design palazzos added to the rick luxury effect of the ensemble and to let her attire do the maximum talking, Gauahar pulled back her luscious tresses into a mid-parted top knot with a few strands of hair left loose to fall on her face. Wearing a dab of bright pink lipstick, the actor amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Accessorising her look with a set of golden bangles in one hand, a delicate gold chain and a tiny bindi, Gauahar made fans’ hearts skip a beat as they gushed over her eternal beauty. She captioned the pictures, “tag the person who makes you smile from ur heart .... #Khushi #Hasi #zindaDil (sic).”

The blue chikankari Modal cotton set is credited to Indian fashion label Amaaya Lucknowi Chikan that boasts of the finest and royal fashion centric form of needle craft which is exclusive to the city of Lucknow. The kurti and palazzo set originally costs ₹2099 at Amaaya Lucknowi Chikan.

Lucknow is the heart of the chikankari industry where a variety of textile fabrics like muslin, silk, chiffon, organza, net and others feature the delicate and artfully done hand embroidery on cool, pastel shades of light muslin and cotton garments. This embroidery is famous as is known as Lucknawi chikan or chikankari and authentically, it is labour intensive.

