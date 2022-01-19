Genelia D'Souza's sizzling sheer yellow saree reminds of Sridevi from Chandni

Alexa, please play ‘Tere Mere Hotho Pe, Mithe Mithe Geet Mitwa’ from Sridevi's 1989 romantic film ‘Chandni’, for that is the first thought which comes to mind on seeing Bollywood hottie Genelia D'Souza's latest viral pictures in a sheer yellow saree. Genelia would be the best to cast as lead if late Sridevi's ‘Chandni’ was recreated today and her contemporary spin to the iconic yellow chiffon saree and cut sleeves blouse in latest photoshoot are enough to back our claim.

Never have we obsessed over an attire like we do on chiffon sarees and Sridevi is one of the reasons this trend caught on. The simple yellow chiffon saree with a matching yellow blouse that Sridevi wore in Chandni was a killer as not only did it set the tone for eternal romanticising of the attire but also conveyed how much raw sexual appeal a diaphanous chiffon saree could exude.

Giving the six yards of elegance her own contemporary twist, Geneliareplaced the yellow cut sleeves blouse with a white crop top while the saree's pallu was lined with yellow tassels. Instead of letting her hair down, Genelia pulled back her tresses into a sleek mid-parted low bun and accessorised her look with a statement gold necklace and a tiny orange bindi.

Tapping into the retro vibes, Genelia amplified the glam quotient by opting for a black winged eyeliner look along with a dab of nude pink lipgloss that matched her eye shadow tint, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Genelia captioned the pictures, ““The one thing that you have, that nobody has is You” #thoughtoftheday #randomthoughts #positivethinking (sic).”

Genelia D'Souza was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When. Sarees, with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Genelia's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap this season.