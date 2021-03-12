Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth 18k, pics

Do you know why we keep saying that a beautiful bright red attire is a must-have in every wardrobe? Well, today we will let Genelia Deshmukh tell you. Not long ago, the actor, for an interview, wore a gorgeous red-co-ord set and looked like a dream. The piece was timeless and highlight of the event. Every person looks great in red and all the Bollywood divas flaunting their perfect shade of the colour have been proving us right for the longest time now.

For the event, Genelia wore a timeless set whose silhouette flaunted the actor's curves. The draped top featured a plunging neckline, with beaded details in the front. The top also had gathered details adding more character to the piece. It was designed to be fitted to the waist and have a flowy vibe in the lower half with pleat details resulting in imparting an asymmetric hemline look. To add a classic touch, it had bishop sleeves. The crepe pants were fit and flare maintaining the classic vibe.

The mother-of-two chose only a pair of statement silver and diamond earrings for her accessories and let her outfit be the star of the night. For her glam, Genelia went with a matte finish and was seen with subtle black smokey eyes teamed with eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes, bronzed cheeks, a little bit of blush and a matte nude lipstick. She even left her middle-parted slightly wavy hair open. The producer had shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Note to oneself- Be a good person, Just don’t try to prove it (sic)."

Let us tell you a little more about this classic piece. Genelia's outfit is by the homegrown brand Zwaan. To add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹17,800. Yes, that is correct.

The co-ord set is worth ₹17,800. (zwaan.in)

Genelia Deshmukh is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. They tied the knot in February 2012 and have two children together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter