Get festive ready: Top 5 trendy makeup ideas for a stunning Raksha Bandhan look

Wallah! The festive season has arrived and the special festival of Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. Festivals give us the perfect opportunity to take out all those heavy Indian attires sitting in our wardrobes and those stunning makeup trends that you have been bookmarking. It's time to say yes to all those tricky and accentuated makeup trends that we definitely don't try in our regular makeup routine. This year's festive makeup trends are all about ethereal and luminous looks, with 3D multi-coloured eyeliners and natural blushes dominating the beauty charts. So wake up your inner artist and give yourself a dazzling makeover, because it's a festive call.

If you don't know where to start with your trendy make-up look, don't worry, we've got your back. Award-winning professional makeup artist Sahibba K Anand shared with HT Lifestyle her top five trendy makeup ideas for a stunning festive look that is sure to bring in tons of compliments and social media likes. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Easy and trendy styling tips for a glamorous Rakhi look )

5 trending makeup looks for the festive season

1. Golden Goddess

A festive favourite, gold eyeshadow adds a touch of opulence. Start with a neutral base, then pack shimmery gold eyeshadow on the lid. Blend a darker shade into the crease for depth. Use liquid eyeliner for a bold wing, and finish with volumizing mascara. Pair this look with a nude lip and a peachy blush to keep the focus on your eyes. Apply a highlighter to your cheekbones for an ethereal glow that complements the festive ambience.

2. Bold and Bright

For a vibrant festive look, experiment with bold and bright colours. Try a vivid eyeshadow shade like electric blue, fuchsia, or tangerine. Balance the eye makeup with fluttery lashes and a simple winged liner. Choose a complementary lip colour that isn't too overpowering. Remember, the key is to keep either the eyes or lips as the focal point, not both.

3. Bronzed Glam

Achieve a sun-kissed glow with a bronzed makeup look. Apply a warm bronzer to your cheeks, temples, eyelids, and jawline. Use a shimmery highlighter on the high points of your face and just below the arch of the eyebrow. Add voluminous mascara, opt for peachy or coral blush, and finish with a glossy lip. This look mimics a sunlit radiance, making it perfect for festive daytime events.

4. Smokey Drama

Elevate the classic smokey eye by incorporating jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, or amethyst. Blend the chosen shade onto your lid and lower lash line, creating a sultry effect. Pair with matte, nude lips to keep the focus on your eyes. To nail this look, blend the eyeshadow shades meticulously. This look exudes a mysterious allure and is perfect for evening festivities.

5. Desi Vibe

Embrace traditional Indian makeup elements like kohl-rimmed eyes and get your inner "Rani with your Jhumka" out. Apply a rich kajal or kohl pencil to your waterline and upper lash line for a defined look. Remember to softly smudge it out. Pair this with a bold red or maroon lipstick that complements your skin tone. Keep the rest of the makeup subtle to highlight these classic features. Don’t forget a small bindi to finish the desi glam look.

6. Pull Off Two-Tone Lipstick

Whether it is any season from winter, spring, summer, or fall, colourful makeup looks are always on trend. And for as long as women have been painting their pouts, lipstick has been a game changer in taking a look from basic to brilliant. A smudged-out, two-tone lip colour is a fun trend that can be incorporated into a festive look. One can try the Horizontal Ombre pattern while using two different lip colours that complement each other's tone and putting them together, like deep purple and hot pink, or from the nude, one can pick dark brown and light chocolate shades for the look.

How to apply: Never forget to place the darker tone on the other corner of the lips and then apply another lighter tone to the middle portion of both lips. It is best to dab with your fingers for a flushed look, or if you are good with brushes, you can use the lip brush to smudge them out for the final look. Another pattern for the same is Classic Two Colours.

Opt for classic two different lip shades that should complement each other, but this time you can experiment with them while putting both of them separately on both lips, one colour on the top lip and one colour on the bottom. You can fairly go for a bold contrast, pairing shades opposite each other on the colour wheel, or keep it in similar colour families for a slight change in hue.

Remember, makeup is a form of self-expression, so feel free to adapt these trends to your personal style and preferences. Happy festive season!