Raksha Bandhan 2023: Easy and trendy styling tips for a glamorous Rakhi look

Festivals in India have a different charm and allure, they bring loved ones together and spread joy with everyone around with the arrival of August, we are entering the much-awaited festive season of India, kickstarting with Raksha Bandhan. The joyous festival of Rakhi is a celebration as lively as a spring garden in full bloom. It is the perfect time to plunge into a sea of emotions, where the colours are not just those of nature but also the threads of protection and love woven into the holy rakhis that bind together two siblings. Dazzle everyone this festive season with an impeccable Raksha Bandhan look that's sure to leave a lasting impression.(Instagram)

While the festive season brings a lot of zeal, it also comes with a long laundry list that one must finish well in time to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. We are sure that you are running post to pillar to find the most exquisite rakhi for your dear sibling while picking out an outfit that compliments the day. We are sure you have your hands full. But, while your to-do list might be filled to the brim, scoring the perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit is one task you can easily check off. We are here to help you out. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, B-town divas' inspired ethnic looks for the perfect Rakhi outfit )

Styling tips for a glamorous festive look

Deepika Mahajan, Design Head of Latin Quarters, shared with HT Lifestyle some quick and easy ‘chic’ fashion tips that will make one, stand out this festive season.

1. Staying true to your roots

Indian festivals are stereotypically known for traditional Indian wear, but you can achieve a modern chic look and leave everyone in awe. Add a pop of colour with vibrant, full-sleeved lace blouses, which are very trendy these days and will add a lot of energy to your festive spirit! To make your look even more on-trend, opt for a long white flared skirt and make sure it complements the blouse in terms of style and embroidery. If you choose to wear trousers, opt for a well-fitted, wide-legged style to balance the silhouette of the blouse. Pair with embroidered juttis for the finishing touch and add some delicate gold jewellery to complete the look.

2. Out with the old, in with the new

If you are craving for a look that’s modern and captivating, then chic printed dresses will be the perfect choice. Stunning playful prints whether it's polka dot or floral, will add a whimsical touch, making it an ideal choice for a fun-filled day of celebration. To craft a full festive look, add some statement jewellery in opulent gold or silver to infuse a touch of elegance. Complement the dress with a pair of stiletto heels, a sleek hairstyle, and a clutch.

3. Embrace your floral power

For a casual yet chic Raksha Bandhan look, let the white A-line floral dress be your go-to choice. Keep it simple with minimal jewellery, favouring delicate pieces that complement the dress. You can elevate this dress with an uncomplicated hairstyle such as loose waves or a casual ponytail. This dress will look best with white trainers or sandals, to keep your look relaxed yet fashionable.

4. Fusion Fun

Last, but not least, A modern yet traditional take on Raksha Bandhan, sounds like the perfect blend. A marble-printed blouse can be your key piece. Pair the blouse with a traditional bottom such as a vibrant lehenga skirt or a classic saree, creating a striking contrast between modern and traditional elements. Piece the look together with jewellery pieces, like intricate jhumkas and bold necklaces. Cinch your waist with an ethnic belt to add structure, embrace cultural flair, and finish the look with juttis.