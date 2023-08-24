Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 thoughtful gift ideas under 100 to make your sibling feel special without breaking the bank

Raksha Bandhan 2023: The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates and commemorates the special bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. This year it will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour on August 30 and 31. On this day, sisters tie a decorative thread or bracelet called a 'rakhi' around their brother's wrists. This rakhi symbolises the sister's love, her prayers for her brother's well-being and his promise to protect and care for her. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters and promise lifelong support and protection. In modern times, however, sisters also celebrate the festival by tying rakhi on each other's wrists. The value of a Raksha Bandhan gift is in the thought and care you put into it. (Freepik/Unsplash)

Gifts are an important part of the Raksha Bandhan celebration; they are not just a materialistic thing but also a symbol of love, care and most importantly the amount of thought one puts into selecting the special present. If you're on a tight budget and still haven't planned a gift for your sibling, don't worry. You don't need to give costly or expensive gifts to make your sibling feel special, you can make them smile with as little as ₹100. Surprised? We have curated a list of thoughtful gift ideas under ₹100 to express affection without breaking the bank. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, B-town divas' inspired ethnic looks for the perfect Rakhi outfit )

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under ₹ 100

1. Handmade greeting card

A handmade greeting card has the ability to express feelings that cannot be put into words, making it one of the most genuine expressions of affection. Every stroke of the pen and choice of colour conveys something significant about your relationship with your sibling. This modest but meaningful gift, with a personal touch that money can't buy, represents enduring love.

2. Scented candles

Who doesn't love the soothing aroma of roses, lavender and vanilla transforming their room into a relaxing haven? This Rakhi, pamper your sibling by gifting them scented candles. Every time your sibling lights one, it will be a reminder gentle, warm and everlasting bond you share with them. The best part about this special gift is that it comes in different price ranges and a variety of flavours to choose your sibling's unique taste.

3. Chocolate or sweets

If you're not sure what your sibling's preferences are and don't want to experiment too much, a box full of delicious sweets and chocolates is a safe and timeless option. After all, who doesn't love a sweet treat? Just as your bond is a blend of shared moments, chocolate and sweets offer a delicious fusion of flavours. And with a plethora of options to choose from at every price point, this will make a great gift for under ₹100.

4. Photo frame

It is always nice and valuable to cherish memories of experiences we can never recreate or relive. Make a collage or photo frame of some of your siblings, yourself and other family members when you were younger. Your sibling will be overwhelmed with emotion and tears of joy when they receive this gift. This gift is perfect: thoughtful, memorable and economical.

5. Cute diary or notepad

Everyone loves a cute diary or notepad as their personal secret space where they can freely express their feelings or emotions without judgment. You may be the human dairy for your sibling, but nothing can replace the physical touch of soft diary pages scribbled in your handwriting. There are a lot of diaries on the market these days, with pretty designs, inspirational quotes and bright colours to choose from. Select one that fits your budget and make your sibling feel special.

6. Plant or succulent

To represent the growth, resilience and enduring beauty of your sibling bond, consider giving your sibling a plant or succulent. These living treasures thrive when given the proper care and attention, just as you have nurtured your relationship over time. The act of caring for the plant becomes analogous to nurturing your sibling relationship, for the delicate flowers and green leaves of the plant reflect the beauty of your relationship. Your relationship grows stronger with each leaf that unfolds, just as the roots grow deeper into the ground.