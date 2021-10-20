Glam queen Malaika Arora will steal your heart in vegan leather dress, check out pics

Queen of glamour and swoon-worthy elegance, Malaika Arora is setting the internet abuzz with her latest images from a photoshoot. The star, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, slipped into a stunning vegan leather dress. Her sensuous look in the midi-length ensemble will make your heart skip a beat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram today, Malaika shared several photos of herself dressed in a figure-sculpting dress from the shelves of fashion label Undress. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled the diva's look, and Mehak Oberoi did the hair and make-up. She accessorised the attire with jewellery from Ineze, So Fetch, and Fasaana.

Leather dresses are the biggest celebrity-approved trend for making a statement and looking sexy at the same time. Malaika's ensemble does the same, and that too by including a bright hue to it. If you wish to add this vegan leather look to your closet, we found the price details. Scroll ahead to know.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Another day, another stunning athleisure from Malaika Arora’s wardrobe

Cut from lightweight vegan leather in the subtle azure blue shade, Malaika's stylish and backless vegan leather dress comes with a plunging neckline, a front thigh-high slit, thin straps, attached belt to cinch in the waist, and figure-framing bodice.

Malaika wore the ensemble with gold strappy peep-toe pumps, rings, a chunky necklace and a dainty chain adorned with charms in coin shapes. The 47-year-old tied her tresses in a sleeked-back ponytail to give it a finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is the most gorgeous bride ever in red lehenga set at LFW

Glowing skin, smoky eyes, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour completed Malaika's beauty picks. If you wish to add this dress to your collection, it will cost you ₹22,648 (259 Euros).

The Calista dress. (iwearundress.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika wore the ensemble during an episode of the reality TV show Supermodel of the Year 2. She is currently a judge on it with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika is also a part of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer season 2. She is judging the new season with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON