Golden Globes: Crown actor Emma Corrin's Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series 'The Crown', won the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series at the award show. Taking to her Instagram the 25-year-old actor posted photos and videos of herself celebrating her win and she can be seen playing around with balloons and confetti as she sat on top of a sofa, her legs on the seat, wearing a brown coloured suit and white sneakers. As for the award ceremony, the young actor changed into a black and white full-sleeved customised Miu Miu gown. The gown had exaggerated ruffles on the neckline in white fabric, Emma had a tear drawn on her face that had very little make-up except for her eye that were highlighted with plenty of mascara, giving the actor a very Twiggy-ish look. Emma had her short hair neatly parted on the side and gelled into place, and she wore diamond and emerald earrings to complete the look which the actor said was inspired by Pierrot clowns.

“Lamby and I actually sent in some reference pictures,” she said to Vogue, referring to her friend and stylist, Harry Lambert, who also works with musician Harry Styles. “It probably sounds a little bit crazy, but we were inspired by Pierrot clowns, with their giant ruffs and androgynous silhouettes.”

The 25-year-old had received an overwhelming response for the uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain's Prince Charles.

Corrin was beaming as she accepted the award, saying, "Thank you, thank you so much. Um, thank you so much to the HFPA for this incredible honor. What!"

Corrin also paid tribute to Diana during her acceptance speech, detailing the impact she has had on her life and career.

"And most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you," Corrin said.

Corrin was nominated alongside her 'The Crown' co-star (and the category's incumbent winner) Olivia Colman, as well as 'Killing Eve's' Jodie Comer, 'Ozark's' Laura Linney and 'Ratched's' Sarah Paulson. Meanwhile, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolo Agliardi took home a Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song - Motion Picture - The Life Ahead' for 'Io Si' (Seen).

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each.

(With agency inputs)