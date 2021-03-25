Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Gul Panag shares photo from first pageant flaunting thick Kajol-inspired unibrow
Gul Panag shares photo from first pageant flaunting thick Kajol-inspired unibrow

Gul Panag recently shared a throwback photo from way before winning her 1999 Miss India title, when she tried her hands at a local beauty pageant, and we can't get over the sheer innocence of her attempt at looking glamourous while flaunting a very 'Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' unibrow.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Gul Panag(Instagram)

Long before her Bollywood days and way before winning her Miss India beauty pageant title in 1999, Gul Panag tried her hands and a local beauty pageant, and the sheer innocence of her attempt at looking glamourous whi flaunting a very 'Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' unibrow really takes one back to the days when celebrities and Bollywood actors did not have teams to make them looking perfect, not a hair out of place and seemed so much more accessible than they do now. She shared the post in which she is seen wearing a traditional yellow kurta pajama with heavy zardozi, a green border and heavy gold jewellery, as she beamed at the camera sporting red lips and a very simple eyeliner. She wrote along with the picture, "Throwback to my first beauty pageant. Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win. I thought it might be good practise for the Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain ( left after Fuara Chowk , on the way to Leela Bhawan. ) I wore my cousin @simritkaur34 ‘s wedding lehenga ( wonder why she indulged me , and why I wore it @simranpotnis )."

She continued that she had no sense of hair and make-up, sharing, "Any way, no sense of hair and make up as you can see. Also heavily influenced by the uni brow trend that @kajol rocked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which we bunked college to watch . In the same cinema hall. Well I can say, I have come a long way. At least on the hair and makeup front."

She went on, "I was sorting my original education documents- BA, MA and found this photo in that folder. P.S. if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall ? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember."

