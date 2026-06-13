Hair colour fading in summer? 5 aftercare tips to prevent fading, dryness and dullness

Hot girl summer is here, and all divas are reaching for warmer, sun-kissed colours that feel glamorous and vacation-coded. These include warmer tones like ashy blondes, copper-brown balayage, golden brunette shades and even pastel streaks for a tropical pop of colour. But as much as these shades channel confidence, summer heat and humidity can also make them fade faster.ALSO READ: Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style

Protect your hair colour by maintaining precautionary steps. (Picture credit: Freepik )

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Within a few weeks, your once Pinterest-perfect hair colour may begin to look a little washed out, a little flat and far less vibrant than it did after the salon session or even that spontaneous at-home midnight colouring experiment.

A better clarity of the aftercare can help protect hair colour for longer. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, shared with HT Lifestyle practical insights, decoding why hair colour tends to fade faster during summer and how the right routine can help.

Why does hair colour fade in summer?

Pool water contains chlorine, which is damaging to your hair. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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{{^usCountry}} Hair colour fading in summer can be traced back to multiple reasons, with the most obvious one being harsh weather conditions. As the Angelon explained, excessive sun exposure, sweating and humidity can all make their hair colour fade faster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hair colour fading in summer can be traced back to multiple reasons, with the most obvious one being harsh weather conditions. As the Angelon explained, excessive sun exposure, sweating and humidity can all make their hair colour fade faster. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with this, the choice of hair colour and colouring formula also matters. The expert advised, “Avoid harsh chemicals such as ammonia and related compounds like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine, which are known to contribute to dryness over time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with this, the choice of hair colour and colouring formula also matters. The expert advised, “Avoid harsh chemicals such as ammonia and related compounds like ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine, which are known to contribute to dryness over time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another common summer-related concern is swimming. Angelon warned that swimming pool water contains chlorine. It tends to dry out your hair, while in certain situations, it could change colour tones as well. This means your fun pool parties need to be approached with caution, as the pool water can damage your hair colour. How to manage? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another common summer-related concern is swimming. Angelon warned that swimming pool water contains chlorine. It tends to dry out your hair, while in certain situations, it could change colour tones as well. This means your fun pool parties need to be approached with caution, as the pool water can damage your hair colour. How to manage? {{/usCountry}}

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Shower with lukewarm water, not hot water. (Picture credit: Pexel)

“Management means you need to rely on colour-care routines that focus on hydration and repair,” the expert outlined the two fundamental goals after hair colouring. These are essential, especially in summer.

Here are some of the recommendations from Angelon:

1. Use restorative masks

Deep-conditioning or restorative masks can help coloured hair feel softer and look healthier.

Use colour-care routines that focus on hydration, repair and strengthening the hair.

2. Avoid harsh chemicals when possible

Use gentler colour-care options.

Choosing hair products free from parabens, EDTA, lauryl sulphate and synthetic fragrances may help maintain both colour and hair health.

3. Wash hair with lukewarm or cool water:

Hot water is not good for coloured hair, as it opens up hair cuticles.

Colour fades faster.

Lukewarm or cool water better option to preserve colour for longer.

4. Try keratin-based treatments for damaged hair:

If hair feels rough or damaged after prolonged sun exposure, go for certain treatments.

Choose intensive treatments with vegetal keratin to help support the hair structure and improve resilience.

5. Use anti-pollution hair care:

Pollution and dirt buildup can make coloured hair look dull.

Conditions, serum or hair shields that create a protective barrier can help keep their hair cleaner and fresher.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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