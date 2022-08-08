Hair transplant: Doctors debunk myths, share facts you should know

Hair in males or females is definitely an important part of the human body since in addition to improving your physical look, having good, healthy hair can also make you feel more confident and upbeat but what if you suddenly start to lose your precious hair? Many of us have at some point considered getting a hair transplant because of severe hair loss or baldness.

However, there are numerous fallacies around this technique that cast doubt on its effectiveness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon from SkinQure Clinic at New Delhi's Saket, revealed, “In hair transplantation, hair follicles from one area of the body are removed and transplanted to the areas that lack it and for this, we have two options namely FUE and FUT. In experienced hands, both the options are safe and give the best results. So, it is imperative for all hair transplant seekers to get all sorts of details about the clinic you are thinking to visit along with the Trichologist/Hair Transplant expert who is going to perform the procedure. A hair transplant procedure done under the supervision of an experienced and qualified hair transplant surgeon will give you a natural look with optimal results."

He busted some myths to make us understand how this procedure can be helpful:

1. Myth: Hair transplant can cause cancer

Fact: A hair transplant has absolutely nothing to do with cancer. There are no diseases or health problems that can happen due to this surgery.

2. Myth: Hair transplantation can have an effect on the brain or can cause eye issues

Fact: No, this is incorrect. Hair transplantation is a minimally invasive procedure & the brain is not affected during the procedure. In actuality, the epidermis beneath the scalp is unaffected because hair transplantation is done on the upper part of the scalp. So, neither your brain nor your eye can get damaged during the procedure.

3. Myth: For hair transplant, we can take hair from anyone.

Fact: No, only hair from your own body can be transplanted. The hair is taken from any part of your body, such as your scalp, facial hair, chest, arms or legs. Your body will not accept hair from any other person.

4. Myth: HT procedure is extremely painful

Fact: A hair transplant surgery is carried out under local anaesthesia. So, the person going through the procedure won't feel any discomfort while it's being done. After the anaesthesia wears off, there may be some mild pain, but for that, your doctor will prescribe painkillers.

5. Myth: You lose too much blood during HT procedure

Fact: No, with advanced techniques like FUE, blood loss is negligible. You may experience minor bleeding when the hair graft is removed from the donor location by your surgeon. A hair transplant is a daycare procedure and you can go back home the same day.

6. Myth: Transplants work best in young men

Fact: Male Pattern Baldness is among the most common causes of hair loss in males which can start at the age of 20-25 yrs due to which young candidates opt for hair transplantation if advised by the doctor. But this doesn’t mean that people in their 40s and 50s can’t get this treatment. You are a good candidate for a Hair transplant if you have stable hair loss, sufficient donor area, and you are fit for the surgery.

Adding to the list of myths and facts, Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at Aster RV Hospital, shared:

1. Myth: Hair transplant results look unnatural

Fact: The results of a hair transplant procedure are very natural looking. A good surgeon will determine the location & the angle of the hair to make it look more natural. Even though hair texture may slightly vary the doctor picks the non-hormonal dependent hair from mainly the back of scalp that will not meet the same fate of the androgen hormonal hair that was affected earlier so the procedure in one way ensures you are not prone for the problem again.

2. Myth: Hair transplant surgery is very painful

Fact: Hair Transplant surgery is done under local anaesthesia. Patients can carry on with their day-to-day activities on the very same day.

3. Myth: Hair transplant doesn’t last long

Fact: The results of hair transplant procedures are almost permanent and long-lasting. One must be made aware the transplanted hair will initially start falling off after a month after hair transplant surgery. However, it is a natural occurrence and a temporary phase. New hair will start growing out of the grafts in the next 6 to 8 months.

4. Myth: Hair transplantation works only for men

Fact: Hair transplantation can be done both for males and females, however more than 80 % of hair transplants occur in males due to more progressive nature of baldness. Hair follicles from the Donar area are chosen and by making a small tiny incision the recipient area of the scalp. Done well it too has a good success rate. Women's hair balding is mainly in the front and top of head and it may not be completely bald like in men but small streaks of hair may still remain.

5. Myth: Hair transplant is an expensive process

Fact: Most people assume that hair transplant is only affordable to rich people and celebrities. However, procedures such as follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE) are not expensive procedures. Also, it is important to note that the cost of hair transplant procedures is often a one-off cost as the results are near permanent. So, it is safe to say hair transplants are cost-effective options.