Hairstyle guide: How to choose the right haircut for your face shape and hair texture?

A hairstyle is the key to a complete transformation, the perfect glow-up. The right haircut can change how you look, highlight your best facial features and make you feel more confident. But it is important to personalise that haircut instead of blindly following whatever style is currently the talk of the town. Rather than emulating celebrity-inspired hairstyles without a second thought, choose a cut that complements your face shape, hair texture and lifestyle.



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Before you go for your next haircut, know your face shape and which style suits you the most. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Choosing the right hairstyle involves certain technicalities, and it is not just about going for whatever catches your eye on your Pinterest feed.

Hear it from an expert on which face type suits which kind of haircut. Samantha Kochharr, managing director of Blossom Kochharr Group of Companies and Chief Hairdressing Expert for Hairdressing World Skills- BKCCAD, shared with HT Lifestyle how choosing the right hairstyle begins with understanding your face shape, hair texture and lifestyle.





How to figure out your face shape?

The first step to understanding which hairstyle is suitable for you is knowing your face type. There are a few simple ways to inspect your face shape.

“Before you dive into a new style, take a minute to find your face shape. Most people fit into one of five: oval, round, square, heart, or diamond. Pull your hair back and check out the width of your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline, plus the length of your face," she explained how you can map your face shape.

What are the different face shapes?

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There are five main face shapes.

{{^usCountry}} The beauty expert revealed the six face shapes based on variations in jawline and cheekbone structure: Oval: Balanced features, with the cheekbones just a bit wider and a gently rounded jaw.

Balanced features, with the cheekbones just a bit wider and a gently rounded jaw. Round: Width and length are about the same, with soft curves instead of angles.

Width and length are about the same, with soft curves instead of angles. Square: A strong jaw, a wide forehead, and clear, angular features.

A strong jaw, a wide forehead, and clear, angular features. Heart: Wider at the forehead, with a narrow, often pointy chin.

Wider at the forehead, with a narrow, often pointy chin. Diamond: Narrow at the forehead and chin, with wide, standout cheekbones. What are the hairstyle ideas for each face shape? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The beauty expert revealed the six face shapes based on variations in jawline and cheekbone structure: Oval: Balanced features, with the cheekbones just a bit wider and a gently rounded jaw.

Balanced features, with the cheekbones just a bit wider and a gently rounded jaw. Round: Width and length are about the same, with soft curves instead of angles.

Width and length are about the same, with soft curves instead of angles. Square: A strong jaw, a wide forehead, and clear, angular features.

A strong jaw, a wide forehead, and clear, angular features. Heart: Wider at the forehead, with a narrow, often pointy chin.

Wider at the forehead, with a narrow, often pointy chin. Diamond: Narrow at the forehead and chin, with wide, standout cheekbones. What are the hairstyle ideas for each face shape? {{/usCountry}}

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From layers to bangs, know which style suits you the most.

Samantha outlined the recommended hairstyles for each face shape based on the most prominent facial features:

1. Oval face

Versatile face shape, goes well with every style.

Can try long layers, bouncy waves, a sleek bob, even a short pixie.

Don't go overboard with volume on top, since that can make your face look longer.

Soft bangs or curtain fringes work to frame the features.

2. Round face

Add some length and slim things down a little. Long layers, cuts with some texture, and a bit of height at the crown do the trick.

Side-swept bangs and asymmetrical bobs add definition.

Best to avoid blunt, chin-length cuts or thick straight bangs; they can make your face look even rounder.

3. Square face

Go for styles that soften those bold angles.

Can try layered cuts, loose curls, or waves for movement.

Side parts and wispy bangs can also soften a strong jawline and give your look a softer edge.

Try to avoid straight, blunt cuts since they’ll just highlight the angles.

4. Heart face

This face shape looks great with styles that balance the jawline.

Chin-length bobs, layered lobs, and gentle curls work well.

Side-swept bangs or fringes help narrow your forehead a bit.

Skip styles that pile on volume at the crown, though.

5. Diamond face

With a diamond face, the idea is to soften those cheekbones and add width at the top and the chin.

Shoulder-length cuts, soft layers, and gentle waves are perfect.

Curtain bangs or a side part help balance things out.

Try to avoid cuts that are super short; they’ll only draw more attention to your cheekbones.

Does hair texture matter?

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Hair texture also has an important role in choosing the correct hairstyle. Picking the relevant style helps a lot. Samantha described, "Hair texture changes everything, too. If your hair is fine, layers add much-needed volume. If it is thick, shaping or thinning can lighten it up. For curls, layers help define each curl without making your hair feel heavy or bushy.”

Why is it important to match hairstyle to lifestyle?

The expert also insisted on factoring in the lifestyle when choosing a hairstyle, as it can affect how long the look stays manageable. For something that can be easily maintained, pick a low-maintenance style. While structured cuts and bold bangs can jazz up the look and dial up the mood, they can also be high maintenance.

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Why do you need to talk to a stylist?

Anything you read online does act as a helpful starting point, but the beauty expert asserted that in-person advice from a stylist or someone relevant is important to understand which hairstyle truly suits your face shape, hair texture, lifestyle and personal preference.