Halloween 2021: Mandana Karimi or Maleficent, who wore it better?
fashion

Halloween 2021: Mandana Karimi or Maleficent, who wore it better?

Halloween 2021: Mandana Karimi or Maleficent, who wore it better?(Instagram/@mandanakarimi)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:49 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Halloween is almost here. The festival that merges light and darkness to celebrate the dead coming back to the world of the living for one night, is mostly celebrated through spooky decor and offbeat costumes adorned by everyone. Halloween dates back 2000 years ago, when it was celebrated to ward away ghosts. People would dress up to hide from ghosts. And to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of winter – the season often associated with the idea of suffering and death.

The festival is celebrated every year on October 31. This year, as well, it will be celebrated on the same day. Mandana Karimi, who is sick and not ready for this year’s Halloween, is taking trips down the memory lane when she could enjoy the festival with her offbeat wardrobe collections.

On Saturday, Mandana shared a set of pictures from last year’s Halloween celebrations when she dressed up as Maleficent – a fictional fairy dwelling in the Moors, a magical forest around the borders of a human kingdom. Mandana Karimi’s costume is inspired from the 2014 Hollywood film of the same name where Angelina Jolie played the titular role of Maleficent.

In the pictures, Mandana can be seen dressed in a black dress with dramatic frills around her shoulders and her head. Her head gear stole the show, much like Maleficent did. The black horns adorning both sides of her head, gave her the necessary spooky touch to her costume. “While in bed thinking about the last fun. Clearly I’m extra AF. Nah just love dressing up,” she accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look:

Mandana accessorised her look with a statement black and silver necklace and opted for a heavy makeup look. In dark red lips, smokey eyes, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and a contoured face, Mandana was ready to steal all the limelight at her last year’s Halloween party. For this year, her Halloween party look is making all fashion lovers scurry to take down notes on how to deck up for the upcoming Halloween parties.

