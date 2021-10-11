Mandana Karimi stunned Barcelona looking like this…

Mandana Karimi is killing it in Barcelona. The actor is on a spree of sharing pictures from her ventures in Europe and they are making us have severe travel FOMO. Be it posing beside the picturesque locations of Venice to chilling like a villain in Barcelona, the actor has been doing it all.

Her Instagram profile has a plethora of pics of her adventures in the continent and the envy-inducing pictures stand witness to all of it. Besides giving us major travel goals, the actor is also acing the fashion game like no one else.

Mandana is matching the beauty of the backdrops she is posing against, with equally stunning dresses from her wardrobe. Be it looking dapper in a tank top and a pair of trousers to layering the look with a white winter jacket – the actor is stunning Europe with collections from her wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Dressed to chill, Mandana Karimi steps out like this in Amsterdam

Adding to her sense of sartorial fashion, Mandana shared multiple snippets of her look from her time in Barcelona. In the pictures, Mandana chose to go all black for a day out in the city. The actor posed in a black body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit in the middle. High-neck and full sleeved, the dress perfectly hugged her body at the right places and showed off the curves. Take a look:

Mandana teamed up the dress with black fishnet stocking and a pair of black sneakers. What added the necessary dash of colour to her look is a black and white animal printed purse which she carried in her hand and posed for the cameras.

Mandana opted for minimal makeup to complete her look for the day. In brown eyeshadow, a dab of maroon lipstick, contoured face and drawn eyebrows, Mandana was ready to explore the city. She tied her shoulder-length hair in a loose bun and left the locks free to add to the look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

.