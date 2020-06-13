Mandana Karimi’s lockdown woes: I’ve suffered a breakdown, I do feel low and cry, too

bollywood

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:07 IST

The Covid1-9 pandemic has become such an unprecedented global crisis, throwing lives completely out of gear and increased uncertainty over health, jobs, and finances. Mandana Karimi, too, has seen some very bad days, to the point where she has had breakdown thinking about the uncertain times that lie ahead.

“I’m hanging in there. I have two dogs and I’m staying alone at home; it’s really tough. I’ve to also source their food, my food and do household chores. I do have days I’m really tired and exhausted. But I’ve to pick myself up and hope for the best and pray for better days,” shares Karimi.

The actor admits that seeing what’s happening around her, especially the migrant crisis, makes her quite emotional. “I feel low, if I feel like crying I do cry. I’ve been quite open about how I feel, on my social media. As artistes, it’s such a critical time for us to be real out there, “she adds.

On top of this, Karimi reveals she “had a breakdown a few weeks ago” because of the news of the sudden death of her step-father in Iran.

“He was alone as my mother was at my farmhouse with other family members. She got the news from neighbours and authorities that some kind of smell was coming from the flat and she rushed back to find that he was dead. The house is now sealed because they couldn’t figure out of it was a natural death or due to Covid-19,” says Karimi, adding, that he was also buried by authorities.

The actor, gearing up for her web debut, admits that in such trying times staying positive isn’t easy. “Our emotions are every high, no one knows about the future, work, money, personal life. So, we should be able to pick ourselves up, what other choice do we have?” she asks.

