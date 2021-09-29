Dressed to chill, Mandana Karimi steps out like this in Amsterdam

Mandana Karimi is known for her offbeat sartorial sense and quirky yet fashionable attires. The actor’s Instagram profile is all about plethora of snippets from fashion photoshoots, gorgeous throwback pictures from her drool-worthy vacations and sneak peak of her personal life. A quick scroll through her social media profile and we are already drooling on her appropriate choice of attire for every occasion. The actor is currently vacationing in Europe and keeps sharing envy-inducing pictures of herself on Instagram. On Wednesday, Mandana dropped a fresh set of pictures and they are lighting up the photo-sharing application.

In the pictures, Mandana can be seen dressed in a maroon bralette and ochre joggers. Aptly dressed for a day out in Amsterdam, Mandana added a cream white long shrug to complete her look. For her footwear, she wore white sneakers for a walk around the city.

She accompanied the pictures with a poetic caption – “When I got into this classic suit, I locked the door. I know there is secrecy. There is a luxury. There is fantasy. There is comfort. There is reassurance.” But what stole the show was her maroon and yellow striped belt purse, designed by the designer house Givenchy.

Take a look at her pictures here:

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen ready to go out for a walk, while in another picture, she poses while looking away from the camera.

Mandana is chilling like a villain in Europe. She also shared snippets of her ventures in Rome and Italy on her Instagram profile, and every outfit looks handpicked to stop fashion traffic. Here are a few of the instances how much she is loving her vacay:

Needless to say, the actor is turning heads in each and every outfit, and they look straight out of a European fairytale.

