Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Harnaaz Sandhu cuts flattering silhouette in two deep neck gold gowns: Check out new BTS videos and pics
Harnaaz Sandhu cuts an ultra-flattering silhouette in two stunning deep neck gold gowns for a shoot. BTS pictures and videos featuring the star are going viral online.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:11 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been keeping busy with back-to-back photoshoots in New York City. Pictures and BTS (behind the scenes) videos from the star's shoots wearing glamorous ensembles have been going viral on the internet. And each look is better than the last. After serving her fans a Desi Girl moment in a black saree and Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz is back with two stunning looks in deep neck gold dresses for a new photoshoot.

The official page of Fadil Berisha photography, who is working with Harnaaz for her Miss Universe shoots, shared pictures and videos of the beauty queen in the gold gowns on Instagram. They called the 21-year-old model 'Golden Girl' in the images, and we agree. Keep scrolling to look at the BTS videos from today's shoot.

Harnaaz's look for the day featured a shimmery gold gown from the shelves of American clothing label Sherri Hill. The ensemble comes in a striking gold hue adorned with reflective sequins done in vertical patterns all over.

Harnaaz's look for the day featured a shimmery gold gown.
Additionally, a risqué thigh-baring slit on the front, a deep neckline extending up till the torso, and a figure-cinching silhouette flaunting Harnaaz's hourglass frame elevated the look of the full-sleeved dress.

The risque thigh-baring slit on the front elevated Harnaaz's look. 

The beauty queen glammed up the ensemble by leaving her long tresses open and styling them in well-defined curls. She also wore the Miss Universe crown with the look and rounded it all off with gladiator-strapped peep-toe heels, bold make-up and berry-toned lip shade.

The second look features Harnaaz in a gold gown designed by New York-based designer Naeem Khan. The floor-grazing ensemble had a deep V neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette and cinched in detail at the torso that flaunted the star's enviable figure.

In the end, the golden embellishments done on a beige background and a mermaid-like silhouette rounded off the intricate details of the ensemble.

Miss Universe 2021 makes a statement in this gold gown. 

Harnaaz styled this look by draping a matching floor-grazing cape in beige colour, chandelier-style earrings, bold eye make-up, berry-toned lip shade, and glowing skin. In the end, she left her locks open in a centre-parting.

Which look of Harnaaz do you like the most?

