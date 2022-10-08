Harnaaz Sandhu in a purple mini dress and corset belt sets Colombia on fire with her glamorous avatar: Watch video

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is always travelling across the globe to attend events and participate in meaningful projects. The 22-year-old star is currently in Colombia, where she marked World Smile Day on October 7 by visiting the world's largest cleft-focused organisation, Smile Train. And today, she set the internet on fire by dropping a glamorous video of herself looking uber-stylish in a purple mini dress teamed with a corset belt. Keep scrolling to check out Harnaaz's latest post.

Harnaaz Sandhu sets Columbia on fire in a glam mini dress

On Saturday, Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her glam look in a mini dress while twirling and doing a power walk. The star captioned her post in Spanish, "Tan agradecida de estar aquí en Colombia," which means, "So grateful to be here in Colombia." The Miss Universe 2021 slipped into a purple mini dress styled with a corset belt. Her ensemble is a perfect look for joining your girlfriends on dinner or going on a romantic date night with your partner. Check out Harnaaz's post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival: Check out pic)

The purple silk satin dress comes with a turtle neckline, padded shoulders, mini hem length, a flowy skirt, and full-length billowy sleeves featuring cinched cuffs. She styled the outfit with an embroidered pearl white corset belt adorned with a gold floral design, corseted boning and a ribbon tie on the back to define Harnaaz's waist.

Harnaaz accessorised the stylish ensemble with gold hoop earrings adorned with pearl embellishment and gold strappy high heels. Lastly, she styled her look with side parted open wavy tresses, metallic nails, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz had earlier shared pictures from her visit to the world's largest cleft-focused organisation, Smile Train. "Every three minutes a baby is born with a cleft. Children with untreated clefts face physical difficulties in eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking. Cleft treatment alleviates many of these challenges, ultimately enabling them to thrive," Harnaaz wrote. Check out her post.

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant last year in December.