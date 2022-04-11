Harnaaz Sandhu is a boss babe in powersuit and sneakers for new pic, says she is 'stronger than before'

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu delighted her followers on Sunday by sharing an image from a recent photoshoot in which she exuded boss babe vibes. Even her caption for the Instagram post impressed her fans on social media. She wrote, "Stronger than before." Additionally, the beauty queen chose a chic co-ord powersuit adorned with a pattern in pastel shades inspired by the classic Ikat print - making it a perfect choice for the summer season.

Harnaaz's coordinated ensemble features a blazer and pants set decorated with an Ikat pattern in a beige and off-white hue. It is from the shelves of the clothing label called Linetribe_ and styled by celebrity stylist Bharat Gupta. Scroll ahead to see Harnaaz's post. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu embraces ethnic fashion in heavily embroidered suit set: See here)

The blazer features notch lapel collars, a button-up front, long sleeves, a fitted silhouette hugging Harnaaz's frame, a plunging neckline, padded shoulders, a long hemline, and a contrast neon green embroidery. The piping added a dash of colour and quirky element to the pastel look.

Harnaaz teamed the blazer with high-waisted pants featuring a matching Ikat print and flared hem. She rounded off the look with a pair of white chunky lace-up sneakers and a silver bracelet. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says 'shape of your mind is important than shape of your body')

In the end, Harnaaz went for centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, glossy nude brown lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and kohl-lined eyes to complete the glam picks.

Harnaaz's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user wrote, "Exactly you are stronger and all the time you prove that! Go girl." Another commented, "You are beautiful."

See some of the comments:

Comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz made headlines after she said that she had celiac disease. The beauty queen made the revelation when online trolls targetted her for her changed appearance since winning the crown. The 22-year-old got subjected to mean comments after trolls remarked that she seemed to have gained weight. She bashed the haters by saying that she finds herself beautiful no matter the size.

