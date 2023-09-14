Harnaaz Sandhu is busy believing in herself, drops sizzling pic in thigh-slit midnight blue gown. Check out post inside

Harnaaz Sandhu often delights her followers by sharing a glimpse into her daily life, including her event appearances and stylish wardrobe. Recently, Harnaaz attended the Miss Universe India 2023 pageant grand finale and wore a midnight blue-coloured thigh-slit gown for the occasion. The star took to Instagram today to share a picture of her look from the show. Scroll through to read our download on it and see Harnaaz's post.

Harnaaz Sandhu in a midnight blue gown

Harnaaz Sandhu drops a sizzling pic in a thigh-slit midnight blue gown. (Instagram)

Harnaaz Sandhu posted her picture in the midnight blue gown with the caption, "Busy believing in myself [lightning emoji]." The post shows her striking a pose in the dreamy ensemble. It is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar. Fans loved Harnaaz's photo in the outfit and took to the comments section to shower her with praise. A fan wrote, "Becoming a new person my friend." Another commented, "Pretty naaz," A user remarked, “The ultimate queen.”

Coming to the design details of Harnaaz's ensemble, the midnight blue gown features spaghetti straps, a silver heavily embellished corseted bodice, a plunging neckline exposing her decolletage, a pleated flowy skirt in silk satin, an asymmetrical hem, a thigh-high slit on the front, a train attached to the back in a floor-sweeping length, and a form-fitting silhouette.

Harnaaz accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including a sleek bracelet, a statement ring, and dangling hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz often shares several fashionable photoshoots with her fans on Instagram. Check out her most recent pictures.

About Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe on December 13, 2021. She won the crown for India after 21 years.