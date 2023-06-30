Harnaaz Sandhu's 'confidence is contagious' in glamorous pics, Orhan Awatramani calls Miss Universe 2021 'Cutie'

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu dropped stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, leaving her followers swooning with her 'confidence' and sartorial prowess. Fans hearted the post and filled the comments section with praise. Orhan Awatramani, who is BFFs with Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, also commented on the beauty queen's photoshoot. Scroll through to see Harnaaz's post. Orhaan Awatramani comments on Harnaaz Sandhu's latest glamorous pics. (Instagram)

Harnaaz Sandhu wears a dress for a new glamorous photoshoot

Harnaaz Sandhu shared the photoshoot with the caption, "Self-confidence is contagious." The Miss Universe 2021's ensemble is from the shelves of designer Aisha Rao's eponymous label. Celebrity stylist Bharat Gupta styled Harnaaz for the photoshoot, accessorising her ensemble with gold strappy sandals, a statement ring, a sleek bracelet, and stylish dangling earrings. Check out Harnaaz's post below.

Orhaan Awatramani comments on Harnaaz Sandhu's post

After Harnaaz shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Orhaan Awatramani commented, "Cutie little [chipmunk]." A fan commented, "Killing it, owning it and ruling." Another wrote, "Photo aisi click kro ki 4 log kya puri universe tumhari diwani ho jaye [Click your photo in such a way that people become crazy for you]." Several others called her "Forever queen".

Harnaaz Sandhu's dress decoded

Harnaaz's sleeveless dress features a plunging neckline, gold vertical embellishments, multi-coloured applique work on the torso, frilled lace on the neck and front, bow-tie detailing, a pleated skirt, a figure-skimming silhouette, and an asymmetric mini-length hem.

In the end, Harnaaz chose bold winged smoky eye shadow in a pink hue, darkened brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheekbones, light contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to Harnaaz's look.