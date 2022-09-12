How Harnaaz Sandhu is winning the fashion game at New York Fashion Week 2022 one glam look at a time: Watch videos

There's no stopping the force of glamorous fashion that is Harnaaz Sandhu. The Miss Universe has already captured millions of her fans' hearts with her breathtaking beauty. And she continues to do so with the numerous appearances she makes around the globe, including the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Harnaaz has been making multiple appearances at the NYFW 2022 dressed in a gorgeous outfit, winning the fashion game one glam look at a time. Several pictures and videos of her are doing rounds on the internet, and each voguish look is equally captivating.

On Monday, the official Instagram account of Miss Universe organisation dropped a video of Harnaaz Sandhu walking down the streets of New York City. They captioned the post, "#NYFW is HERE [black heart emoji]." The 22-year-old beauty queen looked fashion week-ready in a beige jumpsuit and black blazer set. She also made a case for incorporating corsetry in different silhouettes, and we loved this sartorial moment. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu steals the spotlight at the NYFW in figure-hugging mini dress)

Harnaaz's beige strappy jumpsuit in the video comes with a plunging cowl neckline adorned in black lace embroidery, corset boning on the midriff to accentuate her figure, side pockets, straight-fitted pants for a seamless look, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She layered a black faux leather jacket featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves and patch pockets to complete the look.

Harnaaz styled her street-ready ensemble with hoop earrings and black pointed stilettos. Lastly, a half-tied hairdo, nude mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Harnaaz has also been dropping snippets from the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 on her Instagram page. The latest video features the beauty queen wearing a shimmering blue mini bodycon dress for attending Naeem Khan's show at NYFW. In another clip, Harnaaz transitioned from a printed lounge set into a striped midi dress and matching blazer. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) began on Friday, September 9, and it ends on Wednesday, September 14.