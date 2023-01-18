Harnaaz Sandhu on tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta with her Miss Universe 'dream gown': This is for you and India

Harnaaz Sandhu's last walk as the outgoing Miss Universe at the beauty pageant held this week in the USA was an emotional affair filled with many highlights. The former Miss Universe crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel at the event and even gave a fitting tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. She wore a black gown featuring pictures of Sushmita and Lara's crowning moment and got a beautiful reply from the latter. Today, Harnaaz opened up about the beautiful moment in an Instagram post. Find out what she said below. (Also Read | Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu's iconic tribute to her and Sushmita Sen with her gown at Miss Universe 2022)

Harnaaz Sandhu on her tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta

On Wednesday, Harnaaz Sandhu talked about her headline-making gown at the Miss Universe 2022 competition. The 22-year-old dropped pictures from the event on Instagram with a moving note in which she called the ensemble her 'dream gown' and thanked Saisha Shinde for designing the dress (Saisha had also created the gown Harnaaz wore when she won the pageant). She added that the heartfelt gesture was for her country and the two icons - Sushmita and Lara. Read her post below.

Harnaaz's caption reads, "It's my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn't thank @officialsaishashinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. @sushmitasen47 and @larabhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot...this one is for you and INDIA."

Lara Dutta replies to Harnaaz's post

Harnaaz's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Lara Dutta wrote, "May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista! Here's looking at you kid! Good luck for all that's yet to come."

Miss India Universe 2022 Divita Rai commented, "Iconic. Love you queen." A fan wrote, "How wonderful is this! I cannot express enough Harnaaz how much I have loved, appreciated, and listened to during your reign." Another remarked, "You have a heart of gold, wishing you love and blessings in your future endeavours."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz won the Miss Universe pageant for India after a gap of 21 years. Before her, Sushmita Sen won the title in 1994, and Lara got it in 2000.