Harnaaz Sandhu pens emotional note for fans as she bids goodbye to Miss Universe journey: I am thankful and grateful

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu created history at the end of 2021 as she became the third woman to win the title for India after 21 years. Harnaaz's iconic reign helped her garner many fans across the globe, and today, as she bid goodbye to the crown, the star penned an emotional note for all her well-wishers and followers. The beauty queen said she was grateful for all the love and asked her supporters to look forward to the next chapter in her life. Keep scrolling to read Harnaaz's full note below.

Harnaaz Sandhu pens an emotional note

On Tuesday, Harnaaz Sandhu shared an emotional note with her fans on Instagram stories. The 22-year-old thanked them for their support and asked them to look forward to her new journey. "I'm thankful and grateful to all of you for your love that you have showered on me this year! You made my year more special and beautiful [heart emoji]. Heading to the new journey of my life, stay tuned," Harnaaz wrote. She also posted a few pictures of her day outing in Los Angeles, California, with her friends. Check out Harnaaz's Instagram stories below.

Harnaaz Sandhu pens an emotional letter for fans. (Instagram)

Screenshot of Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States of America, during Miss Universe 2022 competition. Videos from the pageant showed Harnaaz's emotional last walk as the outgoing Miss Universe and her beautiful black gown designed by designer Saisha Shinde. The ensemble paid a fitting tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. It featured pictures of their crowning moment. Check out the video below.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe pageant in December 2021. The event took place at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, where Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as her successor. Before the 22-year-old, Lara Dutta won the crown for India in 2000, and Sushmita secured the title in 1994.