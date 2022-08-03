Harnaaz Sandhu remembers Miss Universe win, says 'Can't believe I'm nearing the day I will crown my successor': Watch

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud after she won the coveted crown for the country after 21 years. And now, the 22-year-old Miss Diva 2021 is reminiscing the historic day by sharing an emotional video with her fans. The star posted a clip that documented her Miss Universe journey and added that it is unbelievable that she is nearing the day when she will crown her Miss Diva successor.

On Tuesday, Harnaaz took to Instagram to drop a video documenting her Miss Universe journey. It begins with the moment Harnaaz was given the Miss Universe crown at the ceremony held in Israel by Mexico's Andrea Meza, followed by snippets from 10 years of the Miss Diva pageant and her Miss Diva 2021 win. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is in love with the mini-doll version of her Miss Universe win look, the details will blow your mind)

Harnaaz captioned her post, "Times flies over us but leaves it's shadows behind. Can't believe I'm nearing the day I will be crowning my Miss Diva successor! With sweet memories and curiosity in my heart, I hope you are as excited as I am to welcome the new divas." Check out the video below.

After Harnaaz dropped the video on her official page, her fans took to the comments section to shower her with love. One social media user wrote, "Hamari Sherni." Another commented, "We are not ready! Not at all ready to bid you adieu Queen. You may sign off from your title. But you can't sign off from our hearts." Many netizens also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, Harnaaz took to Instagram to post pictures from the premiere of 'After Jackie' based on the baseball legend Jackie Robinson. She captioned it, "It was a true honour for me to watch After Jackie based on the legend Jackie Robinson who was a record breaker not only for his wonderful strategy in baseball but also for breaking the colour line by being the first African American to play into major baseball league."

Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown. Before her, Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. Additionally, Miss Diva 2022 will be held on August 28.