Harnaaz Sandhu says 'don't let people's criticism get to your heart' with new pics, serves jaw-dropping look: See here

Harnaaz Sandhu won the hearts of millions of people across the globe after winning the Miss Universe pageant and bringing home the coveted title after 21 years. Since then, the 22-year-old beauty queen has travelled to multiple countries for her Miss Universe duties, promoted period equity, and motivated her followers to stay true to themselves. Harnaaz also serves fashion goals on social media by sharing jaw-dropping pictures of herself from photoshoots. And she did the same with her latest post by sharing an important message while dressed in a glamorous ensemble.

Harnaaz Sandhu takes over Colombia in a glam outfit

On Monday, Harnaaz Sandhu posted new pictures of herself straight from Colombia. Harnaaz posed in an ice blue pantsuit set teamed with a contrasting mauve-coloured hat for the photoshoot. The beauty queen also dropped a powerful message for her followers in the caption. "Do not let people's compliments get to your head, and do not let people's criticism get to your heart," she wrote. The pictures show Harnaaz sitting on stairs in a garden and posing amid viridescent scenery. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu in a purple mini dress and corset belt sets Colombia on fire with her glamorous avatar: Watch video)

Regarding the Miss Universe's ensemble, it comes in an ice blue shade and features a blazer and pants set. The star went shirtless under the jacket featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, brown-coloured button-up front, patch pockets, and a fitted silhouette.

Harnaaz teamed the jacket with matching high-waisted flared pants and a contrasting mauve-coloured hat. Lastly, the beauty queen accessorised the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and matching strappy high heels.

Harnaaz Sandhu wears an ice blue pantsuit for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

For the glam picks, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, subtle shimmery pink eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, dewy base, and filled-in eyebrows. In the end, she rounded it all off by going for the glazed doughnut lip trend and opting for mauve lip shade.

What do you think of Harnaaz's outfit?