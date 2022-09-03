Heart them skorts this season

The weather can be extremely unreliable these days, and it is important to find clothes that are adaptable, and work in all seasons. A skort, with its shorts-skirt hybrid features, fits right in as GenZ don this comfy Y2K style this season.

Rhea Bhattacharya, founder of the fashion label Drawn, says, “The skort is the smartest variation of the skirt. It is comfortable and stylish, doesn’t cause thigh chafing or restrict movement. Thanks to the skirt in the front, you don’t have to worry about your shorts riding up. Genius!”

Sanya Malhotra in a cropped white shirt and checkered skort (Photo: Instagram)

Skorts were invented in the late 1890s for female cyclists. Pants, with their masculine appearance, weren’t readily accepted by women then. Unlike the skorts tennis player Serena William wore to win her Grand Slams, the first skort had a front panel with double-breasted buttons that concealed wide-leg pants underneath a skirt.

Now, many fashion brands have incorporated this style staple in athleisure and everyday wear. Skorts have become more commonplace and are widely accepted today. However, it took this more than a century to find a strong follower base.

Britney Spears in a still from her music video Baby One More Time wearing skorts

In the late ‘90s, singers Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears made a fashion statement by wearing skorts with a T-shirts or halter top. Three decades later, they are making a comeback, thanks to fashion influencers in the West, such as Chiara Ferragni, Leonie Hanne and Negin Mirsalehi. Closer home, Bollywood actors Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra among others, have also flaunted this versatile piece during film promotions, on vacations or while out-and-about in the city.

Chiara Ferragni opts for a black skort romper as part of her vacation style (Photo: Instagram)

“Skorts have become an essential in fashion right now and for all the right reasons! Over the years, the skort has gained immense popularity not only on the tennis court but also in women’s wardrobes because of its versatility and comfort. It is a big yes in athleisure since it is the perfect way to show femininity while also being comfortable. It is versatile and you can wear it to lunch or dinner,” says Ishita Mehta, founder at athleisure brand IM WIP.

HOW TO WEAR IT

Kiara Advani in a blazer and skort set (Photo: Instagram)

Comfort is at the heart of post-pandemic dressing, and skorts make for the ideal uniform as they are the perfect combination of comfortable loungewear and trendy fashion. Dig up some classic pieces to go with your new skort and embrace your sense of nostalgia. Sharing a few tips on how to style the skort, stylist Lakshmi Babu shares, “For a power dressing look, pair a blazer with a skort and opt for platform boots. Style it with a baby tee and sneakers for a more casual, laid-back mood. You can also dress them up by going for a complete ‘00s look with a halter top and metallic pumps.”

DIFFERENCE BETWEEK SKIRTS AND SKORTS

Negin Mirsalehi dons a cropped blazer and skort (Photo: Instagram)

Skorts are a blend of shorts and skirts.

Skorts have some material dividing the legs.

In a skort, the material between the legs is concealed since the outside has a round silhouette with the same length, giving the impression of a skirt.