Hema Malini's 75th birthday: Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan, others attend. Who wore what

Hema Malini turned 75 on Monday. The veteran actor and her family - Dharmendra and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol - hosted a star-studded bash to celebrate the special occasion. The guest list included stars like Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Shamita Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Rakesh Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and more stars. The stars chose head-turning ethnic looks and dapper suits to attend the bash. Scroll ahead to find out who wore what to the party.

Who wore what to Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash

Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Vidya Balan attend Hema Malini's birthday.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The birthday girl, Hema Malini, attended her birthday bash in a mauve net saree heavily embroidered in floral applique work and sequinned embellishments. A matching blouse, side-parted open wavy locks, a necklace, matching earrings, bracelets, pink lip shade, a bindi, blushed cheekbones, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base rounded it off. Esha and Ahana complemented their mon in a golden embellished gown and a silver net saree.

Rekha and Vidya Balan

The OG divas - Rekha and Vidya Balan - who made the evergreen and elegant handloom sarees the IT look in all our wardrobes posed together at Hema Malini's birthday bash. While Rekha looked gorgeous as ever in a white embroidered saree, gold full-sleeve blouse, embellished potli bag, a sleek bun adorned with gajra, sindoor, jhumkis, bangles, and bold red lips, Vidya wore a midnight blue silk brocade saree, a matching half-sleeve blouse, dangling earrings, bracelets, a sleek bun, a bindi, and minimal glam picks.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji made a glamorous appearance at the party in a chiffon saree in different shades of blue embellished with sequins and shimmering beadwork. She wore it with a sleeveless statement blouse, a silver clutch, cream stilettos, statement earrings, rings, open tresses, and minimal glam picks.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan attended the birthday party hosted for Hema Malini in an anarkali suit set featuring a multi-coloured embroidered anarkali kurta, a cream-coloured full-sleeved jacket, and matching straight-fit pants. She styled the ensemble with a layered necklace, Kolhapuri sandals, bracelets, a gajra-adorned bun, and dainty earrings.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan chose an all-black look to attend Hema Malini's birthday bash. He posed for the paparazzi in a black button-down shirt, a tailored blazer with an open front, and black denim jeans with distressed patchwork. He completed the party look with chunky Chelsea boots, a belt, a trimmed beard, and buzz cur.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit attended Hema Mailini's birthday bash in the statement Manish Malhotra sequinned saree. She wore a purple and lavender-hued chiffon drape decked in shimmering diamantes. A sleeveless silk-satin backless blouse, side-parted silky tresses, a statement ring, embellished clutch, a dainty bindi, dangling earrings, platform heels, blushed dewy base, mauve lip shade, and striking eye makeup.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty made a dazzling entry at Hema Malini's birthday bash with her sister, Shamita Shetty, and their mother. She looked stunning in an orange and yellow ombre silk saree with broad embroidered borders. She styled it with a halter-neck blouse, a gold handbag, bracelets, rings, jhumkis, side-parted open locks, and striking glam picks.

