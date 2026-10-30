Here's how to pick the right cuts, fabrics and silhouettes for your body shape for a flattering festive look

Festive dressing is about feeling comfortable and confident in what you wear. The right outfit should complement your personal style and allow you to enjoy the celebration, whether you are attending a family puja, meeting friends or hosting guests. Understanding your proportions can help you choose a silhouette, but your comfort and preference should always come first. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sandeep Kapoor, founder and CMD at SHR (Shree) Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., shared a quick guide in finding the right outfit for festivities.

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Choose a silhouette that works for you

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If you prefer to balance fuller hips, A-line or gently flared kurtas with neckline embroidery or upper-body detailing can bring attention towards the shoulders. Kapoor advises pairing them with straight trousers for a coordinated look.

Pay attention to the kurta length, as a hem that ends at the widest part of the hips can draw attention to that area.

Pay attention to the kurta length, as a hem that ends at the widest part of the hips can draw attention to that area. For those who enjoy more ease around the midsection, straight-cut or gently A-line kurtas offer a relaxed fit. “Look for a style that falls comfortably from the shoulders without pulling across the waist. Choosing a much larger size may add unnecessary volume, so focus on how the garment fits rather than the size label,” said Kapoor.

Use shape and detailing to highlight your preferences

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{{^usCountry}} “Anarkalis, shaped kurtas and fit-and-flare dresses can highlight the waist while adding movement,” highlighted Kapoor. Check that the waist seam sits comfortably and does not feel restrictive when you sit down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anarkalis, shaped kurtas and fit-and-flare dresses can highlight the waist while adding movement,” highlighted Kapoor. Check that the waist seam sits comfortably and does not feel restrictive when you sit down. {{/usCountry}}

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Anarkalis, shaped kurtas and fit-and-flare dresses can highlight the waist while adding movement.

If your shoulders are broader than your hips and you want to balance the proportions, a simpler kurta with palazzos or a sharara can add fullness to the lower half. For those with similar shoulder, waist and hip proportions, a defined waist or a flared silhouette can create more shape. A straight-cut set is equally suitable if you prefer a relaxed look.

Let colours, prints, and proportions work together

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If you want to create an elongated appearance, coordinated colours and trousers that fall neatly without gathering at the ankle are useful options. “Contrast borders, larger prints and layered styles can also work, depending on their placement and the overall fit,” highlighted Kapoor.

Embroidery and print naturally draw the eye, so choose their placement according to the features you want to highlight. There is no need to avoid a colour or pattern simply because of your body shape.

Make fabric and comfort a priority

The way a fabric falls can change the appearance of the same silhouette. A fluid fabric follows the body more closely, while a structured fabric holds its shape. Check the lining, seams and waistband along with the outer fabric, especially when choosing an outfit for several hours of wear.

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Check the lining, seams and waistband along with the outer fabric, especially when choosing an outfit for several hours of wear.

Complete the look with thoughtful styling

A dupatta can be worn loosely, pleated over one shoulder or arranged across both shoulders, depending on the outfit and your preference. Try the complete look with your footwear and move around before deciding.

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According to Kapoor, the shoulders should sit properly, the fabric should fall without pulling, and the hem should allow you to walk comfortably. These are styling suggestions rather than rules. The right festive outfit is one that feels like you and fits comfortably throughout the celebration.