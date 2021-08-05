Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hina Khan paints the town red in 20k jumpsuit

Hina Khan was wearing a fiery red jumpsuit that had puffed sleeves that cut above her elbows and wide legs to give it a more vintage vibe.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Hina Khan(Instagram)

Television, film and webseries actor Hina Khan is quite the fashionista and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor is always upping her fashion game, whether its by experimenting with quirky silhouettes, unique make-up styles or by keeping it simple, but the stunning star always manages to pull it all off with panache. Most recently Hina took to her Instagram feed to share her sexy look for the opening for a store, but this time the 33-year-old actor decided to keep it simple in terms of her styling. Check it out.

Hina took to her Instagram feed and posted several photos of herself posing in a sexy red jumpsuit that had a retro silhouette with some modern elements. Hina was wearing a fiery red jumpsuit that had puffed sleeves that cut above her elbows and wide legs to give it a more vintage vibe, the ensemble also had a cutout in the midriff region and the top portion had ruching in the centre. Hina styled the look simply, wearing some rings and earrings, her make-up was quite simple for a change as compared to the eccentric coloured eye shadows, eye liners, and quirky hairdos. Hina kept it simple opting for a rosy, nude make-up look wearing dramatic eyeliner, a subtle eye shadow and leaving her coloured hair open in light waves at the bottom.

Hina's outfit is a piece from designer Swatee Singh's label and is priced at 20,000 on the brand's website.

