Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan redefines ethnic beauty in 7k regal black embroidered lawn suit
fashion

Hina Khan redefines ethnic beauty in 7k regal black embroidered lawn suit

Hina Khan raises the bar of ethnic fashion this Eid in a jet black lawn suit texturised with resham, marrori embroideries, sequin detailing and chiffon dupatta with hand appliquéd satin inlays and we can’t help but take style cues to slay at the next traditional event
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Hina Khan redefines ethnic beauty in 7k regal black embroidered lawn suit(Instagram/realhinakhan)

Lovers of Indian wear eagerly wait for the annual lawn season which starts in March in Pakistan and the availability of the online buying options only adds a feather to its charm. This Eid, actor Hina Khan was seen raising the bar of ethnic fashion in a jet black lawn suit from Pakistani fashion designer, Maryam Hussain’s Festive Luxury Lawn 2021 collection.

Taking to her social media handle, Hina flooded the Internet with a slew of her ravishing pictures that set fans on frenzy. The pictures featured the looking regal in a black embroidered lawn suit which was texturised with resham, marrori embroideries, sequin detailing and came with a chiffon dupatta that sported hand appliquéd satin inlays.

Made of lawn, the front side panel and its border were embroidered as were the satin patti on the front and back border. The wide sleeves too sported embroidery work while the ensemble additionally featured pink and silver patchwork motifs and we can’t help but take fashion cues from Hina to slay at the next traditional event.

The diva completed her attire with a pair of black cotton trousers. Pulling back her mid-parted hair into a low bun, Hina accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings studded with red stones, a statement neckpiece and a huge finger ring to ace the royal feels.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Hina opted for dewy makeup that included highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Hina looked like the epitome of beauty.

The embroidered lawn suit is credited to Jahanara by Pakistani fashion designer, Maryam Hussain’s eponymous label that boasts of weaves, prints and embroidery dragged out of creativity and brilliance from the varied global arena and together in one place. The ensemble originally costs $97 USD which converts to 7, 108 approximately.

Hina Khan's lawn suit from Maryam Hussain’s eponymous label (intl.maryamhussain.pk)

Hina Khan has been recently grabbing headlines for her music video release, Patthar Wargi, which is a B Praak composition and was shot long ago as per the actor. The song was heard and loved by her father whom she lost last month due to a cardiac arrest.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Lovers of Indian wear eagerly wait for the annual lawn season which starts in March in Pakistan and the availability of the online buying options only adds a feather to its charm. This Eid, actor Hina Khan was seen raising the bar of ethnic fashion in a jet black lawn suit from Pakistani fashion designer, Maryam Hussain’s Festive Luxury Lawn 2021 collection.

Taking to her social media handle, Hina flooded the Internet with a slew of her ravishing pictures that set fans on frenzy. The pictures featured the looking regal in a black embroidered lawn suit which was texturised with resham, marrori embroideries, sequin detailing and came with a chiffon dupatta that sported hand appliquéd satin inlays.

Made of lawn, the front side panel and its border were embroidered as were the satin patti on the front and back border. The wide sleeves too sported embroidery work while the ensemble additionally featured pink and silver patchwork motifs and we can’t help but take fashion cues from Hina to slay at the next traditional event.

The diva completed her attire with a pair of black cotton trousers. Pulling back her mid-parted hair into a low bun, Hina accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings studded with red stones, a statement neckpiece and a huge finger ring to ace the royal feels.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Hina opted for dewy makeup that included highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Hina looked like the epitome of beauty.

The embroidered lawn suit is credited to Jahanara by Pakistani fashion designer, Maryam Hussain’s eponymous label that boasts of weaves, prints and embroidery dragged out of creativity and brilliance from the varied global arena and together in one place. The ensemble originally costs $97 USD which converts to 7, 108 approximately.

Hina Khan's lawn suit from Maryam Hussain’s eponymous label (intl.maryamhussain.pk)

Hina Khan has been recently grabbing headlines for her music video release, Patthar Wargi, which is a B Praak composition and was shot long ago as per the actor. The song was heard and loved by her father whom she lost last month due to a cardiac arrest.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan hina khan fashion hina khan photos hina khan pics ethnic wear ethnic ethnic fashion ethnic indian black suit salwar suit eid al-fitr eid ul fitr sequin chiffon dupatta satin luxury fashion fashion summer fashion fashion and trends fashion trends fashion inspiration fashion goal traditional embroidery style style goal trends bollywood pakistan
TRENDING NEWS

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP