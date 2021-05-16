Hina Khan redefines ethnic beauty in 7k regal black embroidered lawn suit

Lovers of Indian wear eagerly wait for the annual lawn season which starts in March in Pakistan and the availability of the online buying options only adds a feather to its charm. This Eid, actor Hina Khan was seen raising the bar of ethnic fashion in a jet black lawn suit from Pakistani fashion designer, Maryam Hussain’s Festive Luxury Lawn 2021 collection.

Taking to her social media handle, Hina flooded the Internet with a slew of her ravishing pictures that set fans on frenzy. The pictures featured the looking regal in a black embroidered lawn suit which was texturised with resham, marrori embroideries, sequin detailing and came with a chiffon dupatta that sported hand appliquéd satin inlays.

Made of lawn, the front side panel and its border were embroidered as were the satin patti on the front and back border. The wide sleeves too sported embroidery work while the ensemble additionally featured pink and silver patchwork motifs and we can’t help but take fashion cues from Hina to slay at the next traditional event.

The diva completed her attire with a pair of black cotton trousers. Pulling back her mid-parted hair into a low bun, Hina accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings studded with red stones, a statement neckpiece and a huge finger ring to ace the royal feels.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Hina opted for dewy makeup that included highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Hina looked like the epitome of beauty.

The embroidered lawn suit is credited to Jahanara by Pakistani fashion designer, Maryam Hussain’s eponymous label that boasts of weaves, prints and embroidery dragged out of creativity and brilliance from the varied global arena and together in one place. The ensemble originally costs $97 USD which converts to ₹7, 108 approximately.

Hina Khan's lawn suit from Maryam Hussain’s eponymous label (intl.maryamhussain.pk)

Hina Khan has been recently grabbing headlines for her music video release, Patthar Wargi, which is a B Praak composition and was shot long ago as per the actor. The song was heard and loved by her father whom she lost last month due to a cardiac arrest.

