Hina Khan sets vacation fashion goals as she sips wine in Goa, rocking a chic co-ord ensemble. Check out her pics

Hina Khan is currently in vacation mode, enjoying her time in Goa. The stunning actress has been sharing her holiday pictures on social media, and they have been circulating widely. Hina possesses the ability to look gorgeous in any outfit, whether it's a traditional anarkali kurta or casual beachwear. She can effortlessly slay any look with perfection. Her Instagram diaries often serve as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, and her latest post from Goa featuring a chic co-ord set is no exception. Hina exudes comfort, style, and flair, giving us all vacation fashion goals. Her followers are mesmerized, and we can't help but keep our eyes on her. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Hina Khan flaunts edgy style in mesh crop top and cargo pants, strikes a bold pose with snake. Check out her pics )

Hina Khan Slays in a Colourful Co-ord Set

Hina Khan slays in a stunning co-ord set ensemble on her Goan getaway.(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Hina surprised her fans by uploading a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Goa chalen.." (Let's go to Goa..). The post featured Hina enjoying herself by the beach, sipping wine, and wearing comfortable yet stylish attire. The post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 150k likes and numerous comments from her followers who praised and complimented her. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Hina's Stylish Look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her look, the actress chose a colourful co-ord set that included a kaftan-style jacket top with an open front and flared sleeves. She paired it with matching shorts. The beautiful print, featuring hues of green, red, black, and white, adorned her outfit, exuding beachy and holiday vibes. To balance the outfit, she wore a white bralette underneath.

As for accessories, Hina complemented her look with golden hoop earrings, white flats, multiple rings on her fingers, and a pair of black oversized sunglasses. She completed her look by styling her hair in a messy bun and opting for a minimal makeup look. Indeed, Hina's dress is perfect for both summer and monsoon weather. It can serve as inspiration for various occasions, whether it's an outing with friends or a romantic dinner date. The versatility of the outfit allows you to adapt it to different settings and events.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}